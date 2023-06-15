COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 16, 2023

Share











Karidat to reopen on June 20

Karidat Social Services, including the Thrift Shop, will reopen beginning June 20, 2023. Karidat will be open from 8am to 4pm for community services. The Thrift Shop will be open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 3pm. (PR)

Fisheries scholarship applications deadline

The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council and its Education Committee members announced yesterday the availability of up to three graduate scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. These scholarships support the aspiration of American Samoa, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to build their capacity to effectively manage their fisheries and related resources by employing people from the local communities.

Students with strong ties to these territories are eligible for scholarships that cover the cost of tuition and fees and some living expenses. The amount will be based on the university’s estimated cost of attendance. Eligible students can use this scholarship for either UH Hilo, UH Manoa or the University of Guam. Obtain application at https://www.saipantribune.com/index.php/fisheries-scholarship-applications-deadline/

Funding for the scholarships comes in part from the Western Pacific Sustainable Fisheries Fund, NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands Regional Office and Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center.

For further details, contact Amy Vandehey at info@wpcouncil.org or phone (808) 522-8220. (PR)

Youth Congress session set

the first day, second regular session of the 19th CNMI Youth Congress is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11am in the House of Representative chamber. (PR)

GCC board meeting set

The Guam Community College board of trustees will hold a special meeting on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 12pm at Guam Community College in Room 112, Learning Resource Center (GCC Library), Building 4000. (PR)