COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 16, 2023

By
|
Posted on Jun 16 2023

Tag: ,
Share

 

Karidat to reopen on June 20

Karidat Social Services, including the Thrift Shop, will reopen beginning June 20, 2023. Karidat will be open from 8am to 4pm for community services. The Thrift Shop will be open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 3pm. (PR)

 

Fisheries scholarship applications deadline

The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council and its Education Committee members announced yesterday the availability of up to three graduate scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. These scholarships support the aspiration of American Samoa, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to build their capacity to effectively manage their fisheries and related resources by employing people from the local communities.

Students with strong ties to these territories are eligible for scholarships that cover the cost of tuition and fees and some living expenses. The amount will be based on the university’s estimated cost of attendance.  Eligible students can use this scholarship for either UH Hilo, UH Manoa or the University of Guam. Obtain application at https://www.saipantribune.com/index.php/fisheries-scholarship-applications-deadline/

Funding for the scholarships comes in part from the Western Pacific Sustainable Fisheries Fund, NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands Regional Office and Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center.

For further details, contact Amy Vandehey at info@wpcouncil.org or phone (808) 522-8220. (PR)

 

Youth Congress session set

the first day, second regular session of the 19th CNMI Youth Congress is scheduled for  Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11am in the House of Representative chamber. (PR)

 

GCC board meeting set

The Guam Community College board of trustees will hold a special meeting on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 12pm at Guam Community College in Room 112, Learning Resource Center (GCC Library), Building 4000. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023
, By
pin
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023
, By
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023
, By
GCC
0

GCC to host free FAFSA clinics

Posted On Apr 17 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 the highest, how would you rate your own level of knowledge about gun laws in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023
pin

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 16, 2023, 11:56 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 42°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune