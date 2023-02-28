COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 1, 2023

Share











MHS PTSA meeting today

Be in the know! The 3rd quarter Marianas High School PTSA meeting will be held today, March 1, 2023, beginning at 5:30pm in the MHS main cafeteria. We invite all parents and families to join us for updates on the status of the PTSA incorporation, school announcements, and graduation plans.

The meeting will be also be streamed live on the school’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MHSMightyDolphins (PR)

4.9-magnitude quake in Marianas region

At 11:35am on Feb. 27, 2023, a report of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred at 17.390°N 147.530°E in the Marianas region. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)

4.8-magnitude quake in Pagan region

At 9:33am on Feb. 27, 2023, a report of a 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at 18.742°N 145.487°E in the Pagan region of the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)