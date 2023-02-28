Five are appointed to CUC, MVA, Indigenous Affairs

Share











Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has appointed certified public accountant Rufo T. Mafnas, local lawyer Robert Harrison Myers Jr., and Guam Consolidated Commission on Utilities member Simon A. Sanchez, to serve as members of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors.

Palacios also appointed former Retirement Fund board member Rosa L. Igitol to serve as a member of the Marianas Visitors Authority board of directors, and former dean of the Northern Marianas College-Cooperative Research Extension and Education Service Ross Hugh S. Manglona to serve as the resident executive for Indigenous Affairs.

The appointments of Mafnas, Myers, Sanchez, Igitol, and Manglona need the advice and consent of the Senate. If confirmed, each will serve a four-year term.

In separate appointments issued last week, the governor informed Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) that he nominated Mafnas to serve as a member of the CUC board representing the Third Senatorial District, or Saipan and Northern Islands; Myers to serve as a member of the CUC board representing the First Senatorial District, or Rota; and Sanchez to serve as an off-island member of the CUC board.

Palacios said he nominated Igitol as a member of the MVA board of directors representing Saipan, and Manglona as resident executive for Indigenous Affairs.

Palacios said he and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang are confident that the five appointees are qualified and will be assets on the important boards and to their administration.

With respect to Mafnas, Palacios said he and Apatang are confident that he is qualified and will devote time and efforts to the best interest of CUC.

Regarding the appointment of Myers, the governor said the statutory employment restriction of the Commonwealth Code that prohibits government employees from serving as a board member of CUC places an unburden as it limits the pool of otherwise qualified potential appointees from Rota. Accordingly, Palacios said, he is waiving such restriction.

Myers is the counsel for the Rota Casino Gaming.

Palacios told Myers that he and Apatang are confident that he is qualified and will be an asset to the CUC board.

Pertaining to the appointment of Sanchez, the governor said the nomination is to fill the requirement under the Commonwealth Code that a member of the CUC board shall be from off-island with utility management experience.

He said Sanchez’s knowledge and skill as a member of Guam Consolidated Commission on Utilities will bring an invaluable skillset to CUC’s board of directors. Palacios said he and Apatang are confident that Sanchez is qualified and will be an asset to the CUC board.

Apatang told Sanchez that he and Apatang believe that he is qualified and will devote time and efforts to the best interest of CUC.

As for Igitol’s nomination, Palacios said he and Apatang believe her membership on the MVA board is critical and her appointment will ensure consistency and continuity in fulfilling the goals and objectives of the MVA. Palacios said he and Apatang believe that Igitol will devote time and efforts to fostering a sustainable tourism industry.

With respect to the appointment of Manglona, Palacios said he and Apatang are confident that he is qualified and will be an asset to their administration.

Palacios said he and Apatang believe in Manglona’s leadership in carrying out the office’s constitutional mandate as they work toward integrating the administration’s goals and objectives.

Manglona is a former director for the Northern Marianas Technical Institute Continuing Education and Workforce Development. He is also a director of the Cultural Maritime Training Center of non-profit group 500 Sails.