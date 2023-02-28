CPA chair: Competition is healthy for interisland travel

By
|
Posted on Mar 01 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Kimberlyn King-Hinds

Responding to recent issues surrounding Marianas Southern Airway that may lead to the loss of another interisland service provider, Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds said that competition is good as it regulates airfare and provides CNMI residents with options.

Although CPA was not involved in the discussions between the CNMI government and MSA, CPA is and has been in support of an additional inter island air service provider, King-Hinds said.

“CPA was not involved in the discussion between MSA and the government but welcomed the new entry to the market and the new service that MSA provided, especially to the people of Rota and Tinian, who frequent the interisland commute, whether it be for medical reasons, work, or leisure,” she said.

King-Hinds explained that competition is healthy as it regulates airfare and provides the community with options.

“We do not control the fares that the airlines set. The market ultimately regulates that through competition. Competition is healthy as it can result in lower prices and better service because it gives people options,” she said.

In addition, the CPA chair pointed out that MSA came into the picture at a time when the CNMI was in dire need of interisland air service.

Interisland air service was suspended for a brief period when Star Marianas, who previously held the monopoly in the industry, could not resolve its issues with CPA, from whom it owes over $3 million in fees to date.

The cessation of flights heavily impacted the Tinian and Rota communities so the entry of another commuter airline was welcomed at the time as a resolution to the issue.

“Back in early December of 2021, SMA suspended interisland services due to what they cited as an ‘unhealthy flight environment.’ There were so many people that were stranded on Saipan, especially people from Rota, who were here for medical purposes and who ended up relying on the goodwill of friends and family to accommodate their unexpected prolonged stay. We were inundated with phone calls from elected officials and private citizens, asking CPA for help because not only were folks from Tinian and Rota stuck on Saipan, there were many who couldn’t get the critical health care they needed here on Saipan, lab specimens were collected but not being sent, Domestic Violence perpetrators were being released back into the homes they just terrorized because Tinian and Rota DPS does not have the facility to hold arrestees for more than 24 hours. The impact of the flight cessation was immediate and real to these communities and that created an opportunity for someone else to enter the market,” King-Hinds said.

“To be clear, CPA cannot get involved in discussions about subsidy to any one particular airline. We have to treat all airlines the same. Which was why when we received federal assistance, we gave a break to all airlines because we saw the devastation that the pandemic had on the industry,” she added.

To date, the issue between CPA and SMA has yet to be resolved and it is uncertain whether it will be, since SMA still currently owes CPA roughly $3.1 million in fees and over $$1.5 million in interest dating all the way back to 2014.

The option of a competing interisland air service ensures that the communities of Rota and Tinian do not suffer the same tragedy faced back in 2021.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

CPA could raise fees due to lack of funding

Posted On Feb 23 2023
, By
0

FAA concerned about continuity at CPA

Posted On Feb 22 2023
, By
0

CPA urged to direct RTT to obtain 75-ton crane ASAP

Posted On Feb 07 2023
, By
CPA
0

CPA hikes threshold for small purchases from $1K to $10K

Posted On Dec 29 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 1, 2023, 10:30 AM
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 77%
wind speed: 11 m/s NE
wind gusts: 16 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:34 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune