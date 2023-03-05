Vintage munitions to be blown up

Share











The U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Detachment Marianas will be detonating World War II-era explosives at Saipan Marpi Blow Pit on March 10, 2023, from 11am to 1pm.

In line with this, the Marpi Road will be closed from 9am to 2pm for the duration of this operation. This means that the Marpi Landfill, Banzai Cliff, Suicide Cliff, and Grotto will be closed for the duration of this operation.

Due to the danger imposed by these activities, the public is advised to stay away from these areas during the time and date indicated. (PR)