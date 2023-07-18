Managing the stress of parenting

By
|
Posted on Jul 19 2023
Share

Maj. Caleb Ra, a clinical social worker with the 1835th Med. Det. (COSC), from Aurora, Co., and Maj. Bradley Smith, a psychiatric nurse practitioner with the 467th Med. Det. Combat Operational Stress Control (COSC), from Madison, Wis., pose with a parenting class at the Green Meadow School on Saipan during Innovative Readiness Training Operation Wellness CNMI Behavioral Health Team on July 15, 2023. Ra and Smith, members of the mission’s Behavioral Health Team discussed how to deal with the stress of parenting. (807TH MEDICAL COMMAND DEPLOYMENT SUPPORT)

Members of the Innovative Readiness Training Operation Wellness CNMI Behavioral Health Team met with a parenting class at the Green Meadow School in Saipan on July 15, 2023.

Marie Leightley, from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center, is working as a community liaison to the behavioral health team and is a member of the parenting class.

She invited Maj. Bradley Smith, a psychiatric nurse practitioner with the 467th Med. Det. Combat Operational Stress Control, from Madison, Wis., and Maj. Caleb Ra, a clinical social worker with the 1835th Med. Det., from Aurora, Co., to discuss the perceptions of being a parent and how to deal with the stress of parenting.

Behavioral health services to the community during the IRT mission include outreach, prevention, education, and “helping individuals during stressful times. Being a parent can be stressful, so we want to help parents develop healthy coping skills and healthy relationships with their children,” said Smith. “We are modeling what the COSC would do in a deployed setting. …We have a clinic environment… where we help soldiers with coping skills, stress management. …You can apply those same principles to the civilian population. And likewise, we have outreach and prevention efforts that we would do in a deployed setting. We would go out to where people are,…meeting them and understanding what their needs are, so you can translate that directly to the civilian population.”

Last Monday, three members of the COSC team presented to children ages 5-12 at a summer camp hosted by the CNMI Division of Youth Services, focusing on healthy emotions, the natural emotions of being a child, and techniques for relationship building with parents and friends.

Yesterday, the team visited the Transitional Living Center and met individuals with severe mental illness and provided mental health education on topics such as healthy sleep habits and stress management.

Behavioral health teams are also conducting outreach events with the communities on Tinian and Rota.

LT. COL. KRISTIN PORTER
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune