‘Contempt’ is back on committees’ agenda

By
|
Posted on Dec 08 2022
William “Wil” Castro

Two House of Representatives committees that have subpoenaed for information on the Torres’ administration’s Building Optimism, Opportunity and Stability Together, or BOOST Program, have once again included “contempt” on the agenda of their new joint meeting.

Both the Committee on Ways and Means and Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations will be meeting in the House chamber on Dec. 16 at 10am and Dec. 19 at 10am.

As this developed, William “Wil” Castro, who is the chief of Staff of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, thanked the committees for giving him more time to provide supplemental information to his response that he forwarded last Friday, Dec. 2.

Castro said he received a copy of the Bank of Saipan’s response via email yesterday, Wednesday, at approximately 8:42am and requested for an extension to 12pm yesterday and that the committees granted his request.

“Separate and apart from information the Bank of Saipan provided, in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation I attached copies of emails relative to the administration of the program as early as January of 2022,” he said in a statement he issued yesterday.

Castro said he is more than willing to answer any questions about the program.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) to restore the subject of “contempt” on their Tuesday meeting agenda.

Aside from contempt, also in the meeting’s agenda is a review of legal authority to conduct a legislative research or investigation, rules and parameters for conducting a legislative investigation, review of supporting records, and a statute that deals with letters and subpoenas.

Manglona and Babauta stated in their notice to convene that written comments on agenda items may be submitted to Babauta on or before the meeting dates. Oral testimony may be presented during the meeting.

As to why “contempt” is once again on the table, Babauta said yesterday that it is a matter of complying with the law, specifically the Open Government Act. She did not elaborate.

The committees originally set the joint meeting for last Friday, Dec. 2, and “contempt” was on the agenda.

Babauta earlier explained that they cancelled the Dec. 2 meeting as there is no need to hold it because Castro asked for more time to respond to their subpoena and that they granted it.

Babauta said that after granting the extension, there was no need to hold Castro in contempt.

Castro’s was given another extension until yesterday, Wednesday, at 10am to submit documents.

The committees issued subpoenas to compel some entities and persons, including Castro, to produce documents and testify related to the BOOST Program.

The committees want to hold a joint meeting in their bid to find out, among other things, who have been awarded under the BOOST Program and those who have been denied, or are still awaiting disposition.

The BOOST Program is a project of the Office of the Governor and the Department of Commerce that aims to provide financial assistance to CNMI businesses and non-profit organizations. Bank of Saipan, which was also served with a subpoena, is the administrator of the program.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
