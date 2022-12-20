COTA donates 300 bus passes to NMTech students 

Share











The Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority donated 300 bus passes to the Northern Marianas Technical Institute last Dec. 14 to support its students’ commute to and from the campus in Lower Base.

Alfreda Camacho-Maratita, the special assistant for Transportation, was joined by COTA staff Megan Agulto and Prestin Saralu in presenting the donated tickets at the NMTech campus.

“As we will be welcoming new and ongoing students this coming spring 2023, we at NMTech are grateful for such a generous donation,” said NMTech representatives.

Camacho-Maratita also invited NMTech students to visit COTA’s new facility in Lower Base to learn more about their buses and service pit—an integrated learning opportunity for NMTech’s automotive technology students.

According to the COTA website, COTA was created to develop public transportation on Saipan and provide alternative transportation options through the use of their seven-seater vans, Call-a-Ride Service.

NMTech said that next semester’s automotive technology students will take advantage of the invitation and learning opportunity to visit COTA. “The NMTech automotive curriculum directly ties into the type of services [COTA] provide, wherein their employees can learn more of the service and maintenance of their vehicles,” said NMTech.

NMTech offers classes in Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, Hotel & Restaurant, and courses in the construction field, including Carpentry, Electrical, Welding, HVAC, Construction Craft Laborer, and Electronics Systems Technology under the National Center for Construction in Education and Research, a nationally recognized certificate in the United States.

For more information on how to join the NMTech family, call the NMTech office at (670)-235-6684 or email admissions@nmtechcnmi.org.