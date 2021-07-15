Court OK’s sale of more IPI assets to settle debts

By
|
Posted on Jul 16 2021

Tag:
Share

The U.S District Court for the NMI has approved the auction of more Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC assets to settle debts in two other lawsuits worth over $5 million.

In the span of one week, the U.S District Court for the NMI has ordered the issuance of a writ of execution in favor of three plaintiffs for three different lawsuits. The writ of execution allows the plaintiffs in each case to auction off IPI assets, including vehicles and casino gaming machines owned by IPI, to satisfy their respective judgments.

Yesterday, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona ordered the court clerk to issue a writ of execution in favor of the seven construction workers who are suing IPI for labor violations, in the full amount of $5.4 million as stated in the amended judgment.

Meanwhile, last Tuesday Manglona also ordered the issuance of a writ of execution in favor of Ping Shun Corp. to allow the sale of IPI assets in the amount of $ 443,900.50.

Prior to that, on July 9, Manglona also ordered the court clerk to issue a writ of execution in favor of USA Fanter to satisfy the remaining judgment of $2,198,405.56.

In the case of the seven workers, the plaintiffs, through New York-based lawyer Aaron Halegua, filed an application for writ of execution on IPI’s personal property in the amount of 5,430,595.58 earlier this month.

In the application, Halegua listed assets that the workers could auction to satisfy the judgment, including computer hardware, furniture and equipment, motor vehicles, casino gaming machines, and two of IPI’s crystal dragons. In addition, the plaintiffs also want to auction off any other non-exempt personal property.

In a declaration by Frances Mafnas, former IPI treasury director for IPI, dated Dec. 9, 2020, IPI’s computer hardware is estimated to be worth $692,404.47, its furniture and equipment is estimated to be worth $2,348,230.40, IPI’s motor vehicles combined hold a value of $1,347,547.03, and its casino gaming machines are estimated to be worth$7,042,321.91.

Back on May 26, Manglona entered a default judgment in favor of the seven workers in the amount of $5,430,595.58 plus post-judgment interest and attorneys’ fees against IPI.

To date, IPI has yet to make a single payment to the plaintiffs.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

IPI working on repatriating its Chinese workers

Posted On Jul 15 2021
, By
0

Manglona, DeLeon Guerrero: What now on our bills intended to address IPI’s problems?

Posted On Jul 13 2021
, By
0

Auction of IPI assets OK’d

Posted On Jul 13 2021
, By
0

TakeCare sues IPI for over $200K

Posted On Jul 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

$1 fee eyed to discourage use of single-use plastic bags

Posted On Jul 08 2021

NANBO incentivizes homeowners to Go Solar in its new sustainability campaign

Posted On Jul 08 2021

Researchers to conduct manta ray tagging this month 

Posted On Jul 08 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 13, 2021

Posted On Jul 13 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 9, 2021

Posted On Jul 09 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 8, 2021

Posted On Jul 08 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 16, 2021, 4:59 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:55 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune