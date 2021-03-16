COVID-19 protocols strictly enforced at PH consular mission

Share











Filipinos and their families that are scheduled to avail of services during the Philippine Consulate General-Guam’s consular mission starting tomorrow are directed to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 regulations and protocols for everyone’s safety and wellbeing.

The consular mission from March 18 to April 11, 2021, at the Philippine Honorary Consulate-CNMI Support Office at the Sun Palace Hotel Saipan, is expected to draw more than 2,500 Filipinos and their families.

For the next 25 days beginning this Thursday, March 18, the joint Philippine Consulate General-Guam and Philippine Honorary Consulate-CNMI consular services will continue through April 11, 2021.

“As we are all aware, our Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and all of our public health authorities have been working round-the-clock in ensuring that our small community remains safe for us to move around,” said honorary Philippine consul to the CNMI Glicerio “Eli” Arago. “Let us not be complacent. We can do our part and abide by the guidelines and protocols that have been put place to help protect everyone.”

Processes

Consular services at the Sun Palace Hotel-Saipan will begin on time at 8:30am and end at 4:30pm daily from March 18 to April 11.

Consular services will be provided on all weekends during the period covered.

Assistance and services will be provided strictly based on a per-appointment and per-schedule basis only. Those with appointments must show up 15 minutes prior to their individual scheduled time.

Those that have yet to make appointment are encouraged to call the Philippine Honorary Consulate-Support Office at (670) 233-6293.

Everyone must wear a mask.

Everyone must sign up/register right before entry. A sanitation station by the entrance to the support office had been set up.

A temperature check is required of everyone before they are entertained for their scheduled appointment.

Six-foot social distancing is enforced.

Arago is also appealing to everyone’s understanding that “no chaperones” are allowed except and/or unless those that are seeking consular services are minors/children and elderly.

Crowding or standing by are not allowed within and or by the Philippine Honorary Consulate CNMI-Support Office site for everyone’s safety and wellbeing.

As of today, more than 2,500 Filipino nationals have already signed up for various consular services needs. The joint Philippine consular mission will process and handle 100 individual consular needs daily during the period covered.

The Philippine Consulate General-Guam’s diplomatic representatives to this joint mission are Consul Alex O. Vallespin, team leader; Jermyn Julius R. Checa, consular assistant/passport officer; Fritz Gerald A. Fernandez, consular assistant for passport; Ferdinand E. Villamor, consular assistant for other consular services; and Ellen P. Morco, collecting officer.

Arago is leading the local Saipan team. He is joined by his key team members: Annamae Adaza, welfare officer and community affairs; Ariel Mariano, legal affairs; Mario Mayuga, operations and community outreach, and Ulysses Torres-Sabuco, government and public affairs. (PR)