COVID update: 18 new cases; 0 hospitalization

By
|
Posted on May 25 2022
An additional 18 cases of COVID- 19 were identified in the CNMI last week, bringing the total number of cases on island to 11,333 since March 28, 2020, according to the latest report from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Also, the CNMI currently has zero hospitalizations.

Of the 18 new cases, six were identified on May 16, 2022; one on May 18, 2022; another six on May 19, 2022; three on May 20, 2022; one on May 21, 2022; and one more on May 22, 2022.

From March 28, 2020 to May 22, 2022 there have been 11,287 recoveries, 12 active cases, and 34 COVID-19-related deaths. Of this number, 10,396 were identified via community testing and 937 via travel testing.

As of May 23, 2022, a total of 23,257 COVID-19 additional/booster vaccine shots have been administered. Of the eligible population, 62.3% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

CHCC reported that a total of 1,454 COVID-19 tests were conducted between May 16-22, 2022.

CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. People considered high risk (e.g., history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or cancer, or over the age of 65), are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated since they have a higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination, which includes additional doses for individuals who are immunocompromised or booster doses for those who are eligible. Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468.

Free COVID-19 testing is also available, simply register at https://covidtesting.chcc.health. There is no code is required to register. Pre-registration is highly recommended. Reserve your slot to get tested before you line up and all slots are filled.

If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms you should stay home (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19) and live COVID-19 safe. Other options include seeing your health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. (Chrystal Marino/Angel Li)

Chrystal Marino/Angel Li
