Saipan native serves with the US Navy logistics support squadron

MILLINGTON, Tenn.—A Saipan native serves with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron Three Zero (VRC 30) based at Naval Support Activity North Island, California.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Maki Yoshimoto Aquino joined the Navy three years ago for better opportunities in life.

“After [Super] Typhoon Yutu impacted Saipan in 2018, it completely destroyed my workplace,” said Aquino. “It was then that I decided to join the Navy. I also wanted a better life for myself and my daughter.”

Aquino attended Marianas High School on Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands and graduated in 2006. Today, Aquino is a Navy aircrew survival equipmentman, or PR.

“My favorite part about being a PR is not just understanding the inspections, but the reason behind why we do the things that we do,” said Aquino.

Aquino uses skills and values similar to those found on Saipan to succeed in the Navy.

“Growing up [on] Saipan and working two job at the same time has taught me the importance of perseverance, patience, and respect,” said Aquino.

“The Navy can send out its medical forces, logistic support and communication tools to save lives during a disaster,” said Aquino.

Aquino and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am most proud of facing my fear of getting my collateral duty inspector certificate,” said Aquino. “As a collateral duty inspector, I’ve learned and improved in a lot of aspects pertaining to my job.”

As Aquino and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy has given me a chance to better myself and to continue learning and improving,” added Aquino. “After joining the Navy, I was able to pay off half of my debts. These were debts I was struggling with to pay off with two jobs back home.”

