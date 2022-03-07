COVID update: 81 new cases; 10 hospitalized

Share











A combined 81 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last two days, while 10 individuals are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, based on the latest report from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

CHCC reported last night that 29 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 10,155 cases since March 26, 2020. Some duplicates were deleted.

Of the 29 cases, 24 were identified on March 6, 2022, and five prior to March 6, 2022. The day before, CHCC reported 52 cases that were all identified on March 5, six of them on Tinian. The vaccination statuses of the 81 cases are pending verification.

As of March 7, 2022, there were 10 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Eight of them were vaccinated and two were partially vaccinated. One of the 10 is on a ventilator.

Of the total 10,155 cases that have been identified in the CNMI, as of March 6, 2022, there have been 9,691 recoveries; 434 active cases; and 30 COVID-19-related deaths. A total of 9,469 were identified via community testing and 686 via travel testing.

A total of 113 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 6, 2022: 79 via Community-Based Testing; 29 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and five at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)