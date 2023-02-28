March as Women’s Month begins with proclamation signing

Share











The CNMI Women’s Association, along with the Office of the Governor’s Women’s Affairs Office, is inviting the community to attend the signing of a proclamation designating March 2023 as CNMI’s Women’s Month. The signing is to take place 2:30pm today at the American Memorial Park’s indoor theater.

The organizations are focusing this year on “WELLNESS,” an acronym to mean Women Entrepreneurs Leading Life and Nourishing Economic Sustainable Solutions. Women’s Affairs Office’s special adviser Shirley Ogumoro, and CWA’s president Cecilia Taitano will be among the speakers at today’s ceremony, which will be concluded with the governor signing the proclamation.

When speaking to CWA’ project director, Valentina Rivera, she explained a little more on the chosen theme of the year “We want women in the CNMI to lead life in a healthy, proactive environment in their own lives; but also [we wanted] in a sense to sort of reiterate what we’ve been doing these past few months, including late last year, which is economic sustainability, in a sense where women should take charge of their finances or like their dreams to be economically viable, and independently. …We can empower other women as much as we can, we can put out that message like, ‘Hey, we have this, we have that,’ and all that messaging, but really at the end of it all, it’s based solely on that one woman.”

Rivera added “So I think our message right now is like sort of have a consistency in what you want to do. So let’s say if you want to be a business owner, you have your dream business, or even dream job; go for that and be consistent in what you want, because in the end of it all, it’s you, and not other women hyping you. It’s about proclaiming to the world that you have your life and you control it and you’re going to get what you want. …Do what you feel you need to do to make your life healthy and happy and to go for your dreams because in the end it’s only just you…”

CWA and the Women’s Affairs Office are inviting the community to take part in the event.