CUC ADVISORIES – July 15, 2022

Water service interruption today

The water service interruption for As Terlaje, South Garapan, portions of Gualo Rai, Chalan Laulau Middle Road and Beach Road has been re-scheduled for today, July 15, 2022, from 8:30am to 12pm, affecting the areas of As Terlaje, South Garapan (from the Horiguchi Building to the new Bank of Saipan), portions of Gualo Rai on Middle Road, Chalan Laulau Middle Road, and Beach Road.

The purpose of the re-scheduled water service interruption is to allow water operations personnel of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. to repair a 2-inch service lateral leak located by the entrance of Lila Place on Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road in Chalan Kiya. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after the repairs. (PR)

Emergency water service interruption extended

The emergency water service interruption for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in the areas of Upper and South San Vicente, Upper Dandan Homestead, Naftan Road and Obyan areas yesterday, July 14, 2022, has been extended to today, July 15, 2022, at 12am.

The emergency water service interruption is due to a 6-inch mainline leak located on Isa Drive across the San Vicente Elementary School. Due to the heavy rainfall, the emergency service interruption has been extended. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after the repairs are completed. (PR)