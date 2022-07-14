Saipan son wins gold in Pan-Ams

Share











Aiden Attao, the 17-year-old grandson of Jesus and Ramona Attao of Saipan, won the gold medal in the Greco Roman 130-kilogram division of the recent U20 Pan-American Championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico.

Attao, who resides in Boise, Idaho with his parents Jesse Attao and Stacey Hammar, won via forfeit against Brazil’s Andre Do Amaral Viana in his opening match before beating Mexico’s Luis de la Rosa Arteaga in the finals via a 9-0 technical superiority score.

“Honestly, this gold medal wasn’t only for me. It was for my family, coaches, and my country,” he told Saipan Tribune when asked to whom he’s dedicating the gold medal to.

Attao said he went through his usual training regimen to prepare for the U20 Pan-American Championships.

“For the most part my training has been about the same. I have had more training camps at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, but training for the most part has stayed the same throughout the whole year and my training runs through my coaches,” said the Borah High School senior and USA Junior National Team member.

As an added bonus, his gold medal in the 286-lb division earned him a slot in the U.S. team that will compete in the 2022 UWW World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, from Aug. 15 to 21.

“It feels great to finally be a part of the world team, especially after last year finishing so close when I got second at the trials. it just feels amazing showing that all the hours I have put in are starting to pay off.”

Like he did before the U20 Pan-American Championships, Attao expects himself again to be a fixture on the wrestling mat.

“Preparation for Worlds is going to be the same as before. Everything is going to go through my coaches and I am going to trust in their training plan and just keep working and getting prepared for Worlds,” said Attao, who last visited the CNMI in 2011 when he was 6 years old.

A report from KTVB7 said Attao earned the 130-kg spot on the 2022 U20 Greco-Roman World Team after back-to-back first-period pins at trials in Geneva, Ohio, last June 3.

He is next slated to see action in the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships starting this Saturday, July 16, at the FargoDome.