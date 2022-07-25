Guam PTAC sets final webinar for July
The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is hosting our last webinar for this month on July 28, 2022: How to Get WOSB Certified. WOSB is an official SBA certification program. We will discuss the online certification process as well as supporting document requirements.
This webinar runs from 10am to 11:30am and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar. To register, visit: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)