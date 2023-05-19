CUC ADVISORY: System migration maintenance for electric pre-pay customers

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has been informed by its electric meter provider that the meter system will be down for two days beginning at 11am today, May 20, to 12pm, Monday, May 22, 2023.

Electric pre-pay customers who wish to “reconnect” their electric services are advised to add funds to their PayGo account to restore electric services before the system goes offline for maintenance at 11am today. The system will not be able to reconnect services during this period. Electric customers who are currently “connected” will not be affected by this interruption.

The meter system will be restored no later than 12pm, Monday, May 22, 2023.

Electric pre-pay customers who need assistance to reconnect during the offline period should contact CUC Customer Service at (670) 664-4282. (CUC)