CUC: Power interruption in Garapan today

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there will be emergency power service interruptions on Sept. 7, 2022 in Garapan as CUC continues its ongoing systems maintenance.

The first power service interruption time will be from 5:30am to 7:30am and areas affected are portions of Garapan from the Garapan Fishing Base to the former Tony Roma’s Restaurant.

The second power service interruption time will be from 7am to 7:30am and areas affected are portions of Garapan from Paris Croissant, Smile Bar and Massage, Hafadai Saipan Store, Milk Tea and Coffee Shop.

The circuit affected is Kiya 3/Feeder 2 and there is no water wells affected, while the lone wastewater facility affected is S4 Lift Station. CUC, however, said no wastewater customers will be affected.

The purpose of the power interruption is to allow CUC personnel to perform remedial and maintenance work on the underground primary riser cable and pad mount switchgear fronting the former Tony Roma’s Restaurant in Garapan.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporationl). (PR)