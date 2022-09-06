Community Briefs – September 7, 2022

DPL closed this Friday

The CNMI Department of Public Lands would like to inform the general public that the DPL office will be closed on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 for Staff Professional Development Day. The DPL office will resume normal operations on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (PR)

VA health care enrollment drive

On Sept. 14, 15, and 16, staff from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will visit the Saipan Veterans Affairs  clinic to help all eligible veterans enroll in VA health care.

All veterans who may qualify should enroll, even if you don’t plan on using the Veterans Affairs  health care. Enrolling with Veterans Affairs  is a service to our veteran community, because a larger pool of registered vets will help support more Veterans Affairs  services in the Marianas.
The upcoming enrollment push is a result of the passage of the PACT Act I cosponsored securing access to life-saving care for the 3.5 million veterans exposed to deadly toxins in the line of duty. Learn more about eligibility here and contact your congressional offices on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for assistance. (PR)

Guam PTAC offers free webinar

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering a free webinar the following dates:

-Sept. 7, 2022—How to invoice DOD – Department of Defense (DOD) vendors use the Wide-Area Workflow (WAWF) module in the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment (PIEE) system to create, submit, and track their invoices. We will show you how to setup an account and submit an invoice so you get paid on time.

-Sept. 15, 2022—Capabilities Statement – Marketing is an important part of government contracting. The Guam PTAC will show you how to create an effective Capabilities Statement you can use to market your business to government contracting officials as well as prime contractors and potential teaming partners. *This is an in-person workshop at the GCA Trades Academy in Tiyan.

-Sept. 21, 2022—Responding to Requests for Proposals – The Guam PTAC will walk participants through the common sections and clauses of an RFP as well as provide tips on developing a proposal in response to an RFP.
Sept. 28, 2022—Government of Guam Procurement – The Guam PTAC will explain Government of Guam Procurement, where to find opportunities, and how to submit bids.

To register, please visit: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

