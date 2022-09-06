Habitual offender arrested for robbing tourists

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2022
Share

Ronald Ealy was arrested by police last week after robbing two tourists in Marpi. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

A habitual offender was arrested last week for allegedly robbing two tourists in Marpi.

Last week, Department of Public Safety officers arrested Ronald Ealy for robbing two tourists in Marpi last Aug. 29.

According to an official press release from DPS, at around 1:58pm last Aug. 29, the police department received a call reporting a robbery incident that took place in Marpi and officers were dispatched to the caller’s location.
At around 2:06pm, DPS responding officers met with a rental car operator who stated that the victims, two tourists, were on their way.

Soon after, a couple arrived in the area in a rental vehicle. Officers noted that one of the victims, a female passenger, was in tears as she got out of the vehicle while the second victim, a male and the driver of the vehicle, was in shock and was not able to say much.

Police learned from the couple that they had stopped on the side of the road while heading to the Grotto because a red sedan kept honking at them from behind. Then,  after coming to a stop, the red sedan allegedly drove to the front of their rental vehicle and blocked their way.

The male victim told police that a male individual, later identified as Ealy, exited the vehicle from the driver’s side of the sedan and walked toward their rented vehicle.

Ealy allegedly continued to walk toward the driver’s side of the rental and repeatedly knocked on the window while yelling at the male victim to roll the window down.

Failing to get the male victim to open his window, Ealy allegedly proceeded to the passenger side of the rental vehicle where the window was rolled down halfway and demanded that the female victim roll the window down completely before reaching in and grabbing a bag in the middle of both victims.

After Ealy took the bag, he allegedly ran back to his sedan before speeding off, the victims said.

Fortunately the victims took a photo of the red sedan and were able to describe their robber to police.

They described the robber as dark complected with a beard and a missing front tooth. Victims noted that he was wearing sunglasses, short pants, and a T-shirt.

At about 2:27pm, a police officer conducted a violator stop on a red Mazda 3 that matched the photo the victims took.

After the driver of the vehicle was secured, both victims were asked to identify the suspect and they both positively identified Ealy as the suspect from the robbery.

Ealy has been arrested before for burglary. His last arrest was back in 2020 when he was arrested for stealing a hydraulic jack from a tire shop in Kagman.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 7, 2022, 6:15 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune