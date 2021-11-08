‘Ill-informed, ill-managed, irresponsible’

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres came out swinging yesterday, lambasting Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) and members of the NMI Democratic Party for allegedly turning the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee’s investigation into an “ill-informed, ill-managed, and irresponsible political showmanship.”

”We cannot allow perpetual harassment and obstruction of the Legislature Branch on the Executive Branch be a norm in our system of government,” said Torres in a letter to Babauta in which he also stated that the endless parading of allegations against him and his family for two years has produced nothing.

He said no governor has experienced this level of harassment and slander in the history of the CNMI and that he has endured the constant barrage of insults, lies, and personal assaults on his character out of respect for Babauta and the role of the Legislature.

Babauta chairs the JGO Committee, which is investigating Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels. Torres is with the NMI Republican Party.

As of press time yesterday, Saipan Tribune was still awaiting comments from Babauta.

Torres said if they do not end this “JGO debacle,” no governor will be able to exercise their constitutional responsibility due to the action being taken today.

The governor asked the JGO to provide him with their list of questions in writing by Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. In turn, he said he will provide responses explaining the legality and the causes for his actions and decisions as expeditiously as possible.

“The members of your party may not like the answers, but I have no reason not to provide the truth,” Torres said.

The governor said that members of the NMI Democratic Party have engaged for more than two years in a time-consuming, costly, and “blatantly politically motivated” effort to misinform the public of his record as governor. In that time, he said, he has provided members of the Democratic Party the courtesy of participation in their quest to forgo their responsibilities as legislators.

Torres said he has respected the role of the Legislature in recognizing its authority to reconvene an investigative panel during the first session of the 22nd CNMI Legislature to continue the public spectacle that resulted in no findings during the 21st CNMI Legislature.

He said it is clear from the JGO’s actions, and the limited production of critical legislation from the Legislature, that the “constant barrage of misinformation and intimidation of honorable public servants” is quickly becoming the legacy of this Legislature.

“This legacy will serve to irreparably damage our democracy and system of governance if allowed to continue,” Torres said, adding that misinforming the public has certainly produced wide media attention, but the fact remains that he has committed no crime while in office.

While painted negatively by members of Babauta’s Democratic Party, he said his actions have consistently been in the interest of the people.

Torres said if there were any issues of substance discovered in the two years of the Democratic Party’s search for wrongdoings, formal accusations should have been levied.

“Yet none exists,” he said.

The governor also noted that under the House Rules of Procedure adopted by the 22nd Legislature, committees shall submit a written report to the House speaker within 60 days from the date a matter is referred to the JGO committee. That time period has long since elapsed, Torres said, and no report has been produced.

He said this is far greater than the irrational hatred members of the Democratic Party hold for him personally.

The governor said the JGO’s actions are eroding the separation of powers inherent in the government’s system and degrading the ability for the Executive Branch to adequately govern the Commonwealth.

Torres said his proposal for the JGO to put its questions and concerns in writing “is a course that will see this escapade to its ultimate conclusion before any further harm is performed on the CNMI’s democracy.”

He noted that on several occasions, he has expressed his interest in responding to the questions and concerns of the JGO members. “Yet you have chosen to continue this campaign of harassment and intimidation on public servants who have committed their lives to the betterment of our islands,” the governor told Babauta.

Torres said the truth that has evaded the JGO committee is that he has done nothing wrong, that the public servants working for the public well-being at the Department of Public Safety, Department of Finance, and within his office, have done nothing wrong.