Cuki draws 1st blood in Expert Class

Share











Justis “Cuki” Alvarez started the new year with a bang after topping the Expert Class of the 2023 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 52-year-old boat captain edged his own son Shane en route to winning the first race of the 2023 season for the Marianas Racing Association.

Cuki won both races with 50 points with Shane coming in second in both heats for 44 points. Dave Celis completed the Top 3 with 38 points.

Alverick Alvarez (38 points), Ellery Cruz (34 points), Patrick Togawa (29 points), Melvin Cepeda (29 points), and Charles Cepeda (13 points) make up the rest of the racers in the Expert Class.

The elder Alvarez said winning the January race is a good sign of things to come.



“It’s always good to start off the season with the win. This sets the pace early on for the season. I went a perfect 1-1, so I garnered the most points which gives me a 6-point cushion going into Round 2.”

Asked what his edge was in the January race, Cuki pointed to his spanking new bike.

“Well, it never hurts to have a brand new bike! I literally got my brand new 2023 KX250F on Wednesday the week of the race. Broke it in on Saturday and raced it on Sunday. The 2023 models have upgraded suspension and the handling is nice. Not to mention, I went from a 450cc to a 250cc, which is less power, but way easier to handle, so it was actually easier to ride, hence less energy usage on this old man’s part. The ‘less is more’ concept worked great. I was able to get the holeshot out of the gate in both motos (heats) and so I had a clear view being in front and this helped in the dusty conditions.”

He dedicated the January win to all the young up-and-coming motocross racers.

“I hope to inspire and show them that even at age 52, you can still race at a high level competitively,” he said, while thanking his many sponsors.

“Cycles Plus Guam for all the support and for hooking me up with a great bike for 2023! Kawasaki Team all the way! And of course I would like to thank Marianas Racing Association, the MRA board, who works tirelessly to ensure a smooth season and I also want to thank the Saipan Mayor’s Office, Department of Public Works, Marianas Visitors Authority, and Monster Energy for the upkeep of Cowtown and sponsoring the season,” he said.

In the Veterans Class, Dave Celis ruled the roost with also a perfect score of 50 points. He was followed by Cuki Alvarez and Melvin Cepeda with 44 points and 40 points, respectively.

Charles Cepeda (36 points), Ray Yumul (32 points), Ponce Rasa (30 points), and Bob Ferrer (28 points) also took part in the Veterans Class.

Kassidy Camacho, meanwhile, topped the Mini ATV Class with 50 points. The only other competitor was Anella Igitol who wound up with 47 points.

The results of the rest of the classes in the January edition of the 2023 Monster Energy Point Series Race will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.