Learn about a graduate scholarship in Environmental Studies in Tokyo

By
|
Posted on Feb 01 2023

Tag:
Share

Do you have an interest in expanding your knowledge of environmental issues that affect Micronesia? If you are a citizen of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, or Republic of Palau and have an undergraduate college degree, then plan on joining an online information briefing on a scholarship program that will pay all expenses to earn a master’s degree in Global Environmental Studies from the prestigious Sophia University’s Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies in Tokyo, Japan.

The full-ride scholarship is offered by Sophia University, the Association for Promotion of International Cooperation, a private foundation based in Tokyo, and the Micronesia Conservation Trust.

To find out more about this exciting opportunity, plan on joining the information briefing online via Zoom. Micronesian graduate students currently studying at Sophia as well as graduates of the program will share their experiences during the briefing. MCT staff will also be available to answer questions from participants.

The online information briefing will be on Friday, Feb. 17 at the following times: 12pm in the Marshall Islands; 11am in Kosrae, and Pohnpei; 10am in Chuuk and Yap; and, 9am in Palau.

The Zoom session:

The deadline for applying for the scholarship is fast approaching, as is the deadline to apply to Sophia University. The master’s degree in Environmental Studies is offered in English. Sophia University is ranked as one of the top research universities in Japan. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Yap graduate student sets academic record in Tokyo

Posted On Nov 28 2022
, By
Annette
0

Pohnpeian earns graduate degree at Sophia University in Tokyo

Posted On Apr 11 2022
, By
0

NTT Docomo supports Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal-making campaign

Posted On Aug 09 2021
, By
0

Travel bubble is premature

Posted On Jul 09 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - January 27, 2023

Posted On Jan 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 24, 2023

Posted On Jan 24 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 1, 2023, 7:18 PM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:15 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune