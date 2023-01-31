Learn about a graduate scholarship in Environmental Studies in Tokyo

Share











Do you have an interest in expanding your knowledge of environmental issues that affect Micronesia? If you are a citizen of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, or Republic of Palau and have an undergraduate college degree, then plan on joining an online information briefing on a scholarship program that will pay all expenses to earn a master’s degree in Global Environmental Studies from the prestigious Sophia University’s Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies in Tokyo, Japan.

The full-ride scholarship is offered by Sophia University, the Association for Promotion of International Cooperation, a private foundation based in Tokyo, and the Micronesia Conservation Trust.

To find out more about this exciting opportunity, plan on joining the information briefing online via Zoom. Micronesian graduate students currently studying at Sophia as well as graduates of the program will share their experiences during the briefing. MCT staff will also be available to answer questions from participants.

The online information briefing will be on Friday, Feb. 17 at the following times: 12pm in the Marshall Islands; 11am in Kosrae, and Pohnpei; 10am in Chuuk and Yap; and, 9am in Palau.

The Zoom session:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88297340672?pwd=MDNieVFpQWVMNW9HVWNoeFhZZGpEUT09

Meeting ID: 882 9734 0672

Passcode: 351669

The deadline for applying for the scholarship is fast approaching, as is the deadline to apply to Sophia University. The master’s degree in Environmental Studies is offered in English. Sophia University is ranked as one of the top research universities in Japan. (PR)