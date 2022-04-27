Cuki retakes pole position in Expert Class

Share











Cuki Alvarez returned to the winners circle of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race after topping the Expert Class of the Marianas Racing Association race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 51-year-old boat captain won boths heats for a perfect 50 points. His son, Shane, came in second in both heats for 44 points, while last month’s winner, Ellery Cruz, finished third both times for 36 points.

“I’m dedicating this victory to all the motocross enthusiasts out there and to all the kids, and young adults as well, even the older folks! Even at 51, I still enjoy the sport of motocross and I remain very competitive even among the young guys.”

He added that he’s living proof that despite what critics say, the sport of motocross is not as dangerous as they think.

“It just goes to show that motocross makes you feel so alive and despite what a lot of people think and say, that it’s ‘so dangerous,’ it is actually quite safer than you’d imagine. As long as you ride smart and practice often, and ride within your capacity and skill level, there definitely is longevity in motocross.”

He went on to encourage all who are interested in trying motocross out to join the MR

“We are like family and although we compete fiercely on race days, we all have a great time before, during, and after each race,” he said.

In the Veterans Class, Champi Villacanes edged Dave Celis after winning the second heat. Both got 45 points with Alvarez encountering mechanical issues and limped to third with 44 points.

Billie Pangelinan ruled the Power Puff Girls Class after also winning both heats for 50 points. Nanako Celis finished second with 44 points, while Shaniah Alvarez rounded out the Top 3 with 40 points.

In the Peewee I Class, Bentley Koshiro also was perfection with 50 points, followed by Roseha Untalan and Ryan Borja with 44 points and 40 points, respectively.

Conan Iakopo continued the recurring theme of the April race after topping the Peewee II Class with 50 points. Keenon Togawa was second with 44 points and Elleayah Cruz was third with 38 points.

In the Minis I Class, Stanley Iakopo Jr. also won both heats for 50 points. Harley Susulin and Jonoah Santos complete the Top 3 with 42 points and 40 points, respectively.

Vicente Palacios emerged in a tough race in the Minis II Class with 43 points. Only a point behind was Devin Yumul with 42 points, while T.J. Ferrer got third place with 35 points.

Results of the Big Boy ATV Class, Peewee ATV Class, Mini ATV Class, Novice Class, and Intermediate Class will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.