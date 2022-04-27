Kilili says caregivers program now available to NMI veterans’ families

Share











Marianas families with a disabled veteran to care for may now apply to receive help—including a monthly stipend—from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) yesterday.

“This is very good news for Marianas veterans who contacted their congressional office earlier this year after their families were rejected for the VA caregivers program,” Sablan said. “Some Marianas veterans were even told they did not live in the United States and so were not eligible, a mistake I immediately raised with Department of Veterans Affairs.”

As a result, the department informed Sablan yesterday that the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers would now be available for families in the Marianas.

“I want to thank everyone at the department who responded to the error of telling Marianas veterans they do not live in the United States,” he said. “Most of all I want to thank the department for extending the caregivers program to families in the Marianas who need help in caring for a disabled veteran.”

The Comprehensive Assistance program provides financial aid for family members or other caretakers of veterans, who are disabled and cannot perform daily living activities. To qualify a veteran must have incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975, or on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

Complete eligibility information is outlined at https://www.va.gov/family-member-benefits/comprehensive-assistance-for-family-caregivers/

The program provides a variety of resources for caregivers, including training in caring for the veteran, travel costs, and a financial stipend. Some care caregivers may also be eligible for health insurance.

The easiest method to apply is online at: https://www.va.gov/family-member-benefits/apply-for-caregiver-assistance-form-10-10cg/introduction.

Veterans may contact their congressional office on Saipan, Tinian, or Rota for assistance. (PR)