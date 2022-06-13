COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 14, 2022

Share











5.4-magnitude quake on Pagan

At 10:58am on June 8, 2022, a report of a 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Pagan Region, Northern Marianas Islands. Currently, there were no reports of personnel injuries or damages to infrastructure and no Tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)

Scheduled water service interruptions in Finasisu

There will be a series of scheduled water service interruptions for the Finasisu village. Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers will experience intermittent low water pressure to no water during the scheduled dates and times.

June 16-22, 2022: 9am to 5pm

– Area(s) affected: Gafo Place, Patma Place and Tun Antonio Apa Road.

June 20-24, 2022, from 9am to 5pm

– Area(s) affected: Pengka Place and Tun Antonio Apa Road.

June 27-July 1, 2022, from 9am to 5pm

– Area(s) affected: Ubwut Place, Heggao Place, Aschi Place and Tun Antonio Apa Road.

July 5-8, 2022, from 9am to 5pm

– Area(s) affected: Tun Antonio Apa Road and Husk Lane.

The scheduled water service interruptions are to allow CUC’s contractor for the Finasisu Waterline Replacement Project, to perform the water meter relocation and reconnection to the new service lateral connected to the new 8-inch and 4-inch PVC main waterline for the areas of Gafo Place, Patma Place and Tun Antonio Apa Road in Finasisu. Water service to the affected areas will resume to normalcy soon after.

This project is part of the Finasisu Waterline Replacement Project funded by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to provide a more reliable water system. The transition work is in part of the decommissioning of the old waterline to eliminate risks of contamination and frequent line breaks.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (haps://www.facebook.com/Commonwea I th Uti I iti esCorporation/). (PR)