COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 14, 2022

By
|
Posted on Jun 14 2022
Share

5.4-magnitude quake on Pagan

At 10:58am on June 8, 2022, a report of a 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred  in Pagan Region, Northern Marianas Islands. Currently, there were no reports of personnel injuries or damages to infrastructure and no Tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)

Scheduled water service interruptions in Finasisu

There will be a series of scheduled water service interruptions for the Finasisu village. Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers will experience intermittent low water pressure to no water during the scheduled dates and times.

June 16-22, 2022: 9am to 5pm

– Area(s) affected: Gafo Place, Patma Place and Tun Antonio Apa Road.

June 20-24, 2022, from 9am to 5pm

– Area(s) affected: Pengka Place and Tun Antonio Apa Road.

June 27-July 1, 2022, from 9am to 5pm

– Area(s) affected: Ubwut Place, Heggao Place, Aschi Place and Tun Antonio Apa Road.

July 5-8, 2022, from 9am to 5pm

– Area(s) affected: Tun Antonio Apa Road and Husk Lane.

The scheduled water service interruptions are to allow CUC’s contractor for the Finasisu Waterline Replacement Project, to perform the water meter relocation and reconnection to the new service lateral connected to the new 8-inch and 4-inch PVC main waterline for the areas of Gafo Place, Patma Place and Tun Antonio Apa Road in Finasisu. Water service to the affected areas will resume to normalcy soon after.

This project is part of the Finasisu Waterline Replacement Project funded by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to provide a more reliable water system. The transition work is in part of the decommissioning of the old waterline to eliminate risks of contamination and frequent line breaks.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (haps://www.facebook.com/Commonwea I th Uti I iti esCorporation/). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you intend to watch the opening ceremony of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022? Responses: Yes, No, Undecided
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 14, 2022, 6:18 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune