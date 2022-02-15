Dayrit wins another championship

By
|
Posted on Feb 16 2022
Share

"

That seems to be the case for former Saipan resident Bogs Dayrit after he and his team, San Diego Ballers, won the One-Day SoCal Basketball Tournament (Filipino 50-and-over, 6’4” and under division) last Jan. 16 at Rancho Cocumonga, California.

The 5’11” veteran of many commercial leagues on Saipan said they faced the team of ex-Philippine Basketball Association players Romy Dela Rosa and Django Rivera in the finals and fortunately won after losing to them in the elimination round.

“We lost badly to them in the eliminations. Romy Dela Rosa and Django Rivera played with different teams in the last tournament we won but now they joined forces. They’re a tough team but luckily we beat them in the finals despite trailing by 10 points in the early goings,” said the native of Cavite, Philippines in Filipino.

In the finals, San Diego Ballers went down 1-11 against Dela Rosa, Rivera, and company. Dayrit’s team, however, changed strategies and went man-to-man on defense. That led to a 17-0 spurt that allowed them to open an 18-11 advantage and they didn’t look back after that and won the championship running away.

Dayrit contributed 10 points in their finals win in a reserved roll. He said he didn’t mind coming off the bench as his team has been together for so long. Besides, he’s the first to admit that he hasn’t been practicing too much and is a bit rusty.

Boys Dayrit celebrates with teammates after San Diego Ballers won the One-Day So-Cal Basketball Tournament (Filipino 50-and-over, 6’4” and under division) last Jan. 16.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

“But my teammates appreciate me and in fact told me I’m their lucky charm. But I’m really the lucky one because I have really good teammates, especially my childhood friend Gerry Cadua and tourney MVP Sandy San Diego. We were only seven in the elimination round but good thing another player arrived before the finals. He defended Dela Rosa in the championship.”

What’s next for Dayrit? He said after his dalliance with the 50-and-over tournament, he is now setting his sights in joining the more competitive 40-and-over league. But first things first, he admits he’s a bit overweight as he’s now 220 lbs.

“Need to go back to fighting weight of between 190 lbs and 200 lbs before I play in leagues and tournaments again. It’s hard to bike and 1. reserve play basketball carrying that extra weight around.”

Last Jan. 31, Dayrit also started work at Hewlett Packard, where he works in the factory line making printers.

“It’s a really good company and the pay is really high and the work is not stressful and it’s very easy. Many of my co-workers have been with the company for over 50 years already and they’re all friendly. We have free milk and juice all the time and the best thing is our bosses always show us that we’re valued employees. After three months you will also get a salary increase so I really thank God for blessing me with this job.”

Dayrit first arrived on Saipan in 1996 and worked for several companies while suiting up for numerous leagues in his spare time. He momentarily left the island in 2010 but not before winning two championships, bagging the MVP of the Mobil Invitational Basketball League while suiting up for TanHoldings, and being named two times in the same league’s mythical five. He returned to Saipan in 2016 and saw action in mostly masters leagues.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 16, 2022, 11:28 AM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune