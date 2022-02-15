‘Mental health services through telehealth could increase access for NMI’

Share











Dr. Anne Erhard, a licensed clinical psychologist, said Monday that the ability of psychologists to deliver mental health services through telehealth could greatly increase access to care for the CNMI, particularly for those needing services on Tinian and Rota.

Speaking at the Health and Welfare Committee meeting at the House of Representatives, Erhard said telehealth is beneficial for people who may avoid accessing psychological intervention locally due to stigma or shame, and also for people who have special or complicated mental health needs and require access to specialized services.

She added that telehealth is good for those uncomfortable with seeking care from someone they may see out in the community.

Erhard talked about delivering mental health services through telehealth in support of the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT) legislation, House Bill 22-80.

Erhard and her husband, Dr. Adrian Brenn, have been practicing in the CNMI for over 25 years in both the public and private sectors, as well as volunteering in disaster mental health with the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter.

Rep. Christina Marie E. Sablan (D-Saipan), who chairs the Health and Welfare Committee, is the author of H.B. 22-80, which proposes to have the CNMI join the PSYPACT to improve and expand access to mental health care in the Commonwealth.

Erhard noted that PSYPACT legislation has now been enacted in 28 states, including the District of Columbia, and introduced in six more.

She said PSYPACT legislation has the potential to benefit the CNMI by providing another method of accessing needed psychological services.

Erhard said the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards created PSYPACT to allow psychologists to practice interstate telehealth as well as the ability to practice for a limited period of time while physically located in a PSYPACT participating state.

PSYPACT’s goal is to improve access to mental health services by providing a mechanism for the ethical and legal practice of psychology while reducing regulatory barriers to accessing care.

Erhard said that, as people understand more about mental health issues, and are willing to reach out for help, the number of those seeking the services of psychologists continues to increase.

Unfortunately, she said, like many other health professionals, psychologists are not always easily or quickly available in underserved areas, like the CNMI. “Higher demand for services in the CNMI has resulted in long waiting lists, which does not serve our community well,” she said.

Erhard said PSYPACT would allow the CNMI to access a larger pool of psychologists, including those who deal with specialized populations or provide specialized treatment.

She said PSYPACT would also be helpful in maintaining continuity of care when patients travel out of the CNMI for school, medical care, or job change, and for patients such as family of military personnel who move frequently.

She noted that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, psychologists were already using telehealth as a means of responding to the demand for services, especially in rural areas.

Erhard said because of the pandemic, the use of telehealth has accelerated as face-to-face services have been limited.

“For many conditions, treatments are as effective via telehealth as when patients come to the psychologist’s office,” she said.

Erhard said PSYPACT provides protection to the public by certifying that psychologists have met acceptable standards of practice. Importantly, she said, it provides compact states with a way to address disciplinary issues that occur across state lines.