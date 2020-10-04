E-Land signs up to adopt Paupau Beach Park

Share











The E-Land Group has stepped up to work and support the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ destination enhancement initiative by pledging to adopt the Paupau Beach Park under the council’s Public Private Partnership program.

This move makes the E-Land Group, which operates the Kensington Hotel Saipan, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, and Coral Ocean Golf Resort, among the first private companies to reaffirm its continued and deeper commitment to the CNMI.

The council’s Public Private Partnership program or PPP, encourages businesses to help in the maintenance and development of parks, landmarks, and tourist sites on Saipan, Rota, and Tinian. In the case of E-Land Group, it has chosen to adopt the Paupau Beach Park.

“Paupau Beach Park is one of the most beloved and widely visited beach sites on Saipan and E-Land has been taking care of it for visitors and residence’s safety and convenience since 2016. We aspire to cultivate it into a more welcoming, peaceful, pleasant, and family-friendly place,” E-Land/Micronesia Resort Inc. chief executive officer Brian Shin said after his company submitted its project proposal for the continued improvement of Paupau Beach Park.

E-Land will be working on rehabilitating the public restrooms at the park and collaborating with government agencies and other groups in creating waste management plans, including holding regular cleanup drives and launching information campaign on efficient garbage disposal. These two key projects will allow more people, both residents and tourists, to visit the park and protect the site from deterioration. E-Land said they are also looking into preventing debris from flowing into the ocean for future generations to enjoy the beauty of the islands and to protect marine life.

Site inspection has been conducted at the public restrooms and target date for completion of the rehabilitation project is later this year, while E-Land is looking at implementing its waste management plan beginning in 2021.

For 2022, E-Land is considering using spaces for recreational and educational activities that promote a healthy lifestyle and advocate for environmental protection. The company is proposing to build a volleyball court in place of the makeshift court at Paupau Beach Park and turn a ruined structure into a garden and an idle land into an outdoor workout space.

E-Land is counting on its employees and officials, private and public partners, and visitors of the Paupau Beach Park to help realize the company’s goals for the San Roque site, as part of the PPP vision: “Together, we can.” (PR)