What are the existing gun laws in the CNMI?

Posted on Jun 08 2023

May I reiterate: To all government entities responsible, please begin a media campaign informing the public what CNMI laws concerning guns and firearms are already on the books as of June 1, 2023.

My interest in current CNMI gun laws came just before Christmas 2022 when a guy appeared in front of my kitchen window walking away from the window where I was washing dishes. I never saw his face but could see he had a large pistol/ sidearm in his right hand. I went to the main desk at the police department in Susupe and asked if that was against the law. I was told it was not against the law and that he was not breaking a law.

Needless to say, given the incredible amount of gun deaths in the U.S. mainland, the May 21st shooting of a 7-year-old in Kagman, one of my former students on Tinian shooting and killing a police officer on Tinian and injuring another policeman several years ago, a murder and suicide inside a law office here on Saipan also a few years ago, one can’t say we don’t have gun violence here in the CNMI.

Let the publication of what current laws exist begin a community dialogue, perhaps with legislators, Department of Public Safety officials, and lawyers holding community town halls throughout the islands with ideas for new legislation or changes to laws that exist.

My first thoughts about the islandwide publication of existing gun laws were that they might prevent some abuser of a gun from using a plea of “nolo contendere” or ignorance of the law. Instructions on gun safety, current gun laws in existence, and punishment or fines for breaking the laws might be given with the issuance of a gun license. Certainly gun serial numbers would be registered at the time of purchase and a search of criminal records and mental instability might also be undertaken before a gun purchase be allowed. A periodic unannounced inventory of someone with a number of guns, say someone who has or had a rifle range, might be taken to ensure no guns have been released or sold to private parties in the CNMI.

Again, the saving of one life or many lives would make this proactive approach by the CNMI government, businesses, lawyers, and concerned citizens in general beneficial to the safety of the entire CNMI. The Marianas Visitors Authority could include a message about gun safety and CNMI legislation concerning guns to visitor bureaus and travel agencies in Japan, Korea, and China.

Thank you to all who are being proactive in saving future lives and decreasing the number of deaths and injured CNMI citizens due to violence, reckless endangerment, abuse, and illegal possession of guns.

 

Joey Connolly

Chinatown, Saipan

Contributing Author

