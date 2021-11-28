Disturbance forms just south of the Marianas

Share











The National Weather Service in Guam reports that a developing circulation just south of the Marianas will bring harsh weather conditions to the CNMI in the next couple of days.

According to NWS meteorologist Brandon Adylett, as of press time, gusts have reached up to 35 mph for Saipan as a result of the developing disturbance.

“We’re seeing gusts reaching up to about 30 knots or so. So that’s about 35 miles per hour. This is going to be the trend through the night and then we could actually see winds increasing just a little bit early Monday morning, continuing into Monday afternoon. Before shifting around to the southeast, and then slowly decreasing. Monday night and Tuesday,” he said.

Adylett said the developing circulation will continue westward to the Philippine Sea, possibly becoming a tropical storm on Tuesday.

Fortunately, the CNMI will not experience the brunt of the tropical depression. However, effects of the developing system will be felt throughout the week.

“This circulation, while it may become a tropical depression tomorrow, or Tuesday, and we’re not having any direct effects on the Marianas, we are mainly concerned with the band of heavier showers and thunderstorms that we’ll be developing overnight. And then the stronger winds we could be seeing and see developing up to about nine to 12 feet across Marianas. We do currently have a high surf advisory in effect for north and east facing shores of the Marianas, and also a small craft advisory for those hazardous seas and strong winds,” he said.

Currently, a small craft advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for Saipan, Tinian, Guam.

This means the CNMI can expect east winds of up to 20 to 25 kt with near gale force gusts possible near showers through Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening with seas 9 to 12 feet.

Impacts conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft. The Office of the Governor is advising inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, to avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

In addition, a high surf advisory also remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon as well as high rip current risks. This means the CNMI can expect large breaking waves of 9 to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs the next two days.

The Office of the Governor is reminding the public to avoid venturing out toward north and east facing reefs and to swim near a lifeguard.

“If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. if able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. if unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave,” the statement said.