Disturbance forms just south of the Marianas

By
|
Posted on Nov 29 2021

Tag:
Share

The National Weather Service in Guam reports that a developing circulation just south of the Marianas will bring harsh weather conditions to the CNMI in the next couple of days.

According to NWS meteorologist Brandon Adylett, as of press time, gusts have reached up to 35 mph for Saipan as a result of the developing disturbance.

“We’re seeing gusts reaching up to about 30 knots or so. So that’s about 35 miles per hour. This is going to be the trend through the night and then we could actually see winds increasing just a little bit early Monday morning, continuing into Monday afternoon. Before shifting around to the southeast, and then slowly decreasing. Monday night and Tuesday,” he said.

Adylett said the developing circulation will continue westward to the Philippine Sea, possibly becoming a tropical storm on Tuesday.

Fortunately, the CNMI will not experience the brunt of the tropical depression. However, effects of the developing system will be felt throughout the week.

“This circulation, while it may become a tropical depression tomorrow, or Tuesday, and we’re not having any direct effects on the Marianas, we are mainly concerned with the band of heavier showers and thunderstorms that we’ll be developing overnight. And then the stronger winds we could be seeing and see developing up to about nine to 12 feet across Marianas. We do currently have a high surf advisory in effect for north and east facing shores of the Marianas, and also a small craft advisory for those hazardous seas and strong winds,” he said.

Currently, a small craft advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for Saipan, Tinian, Guam.

This means the CNMI can expect east winds of up to 20 to 25 kt with near gale force gusts possible near showers through Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening with seas 9 to 12 feet.

Impacts conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft. The Office of the Governor is advising inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, to avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

In addition, a high surf advisory also remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon as well as high rip current risks. This means the CNMI can expect large breaking waves of 9 to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs the next two days.

The Office of the Governor is reminding the public to avoid venturing out toward north and east facing reefs and to swim near a lifeguard.

“If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. if able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. if unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave,” the statement said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Our villages need our help

Posted On Nov 26 2021
, By
0

Universal Garbage Collection will improve quality of life on Tinian

Posted On Nov 25 2021
, By
0

Kilili: Build Back Better Act passes US House

Posted On Nov 23 2021
, By
0

Christmas in the Marianas returns on Dec. 10-11

Posted On Nov 18 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the increasing number of community transmission cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, should the government raise the Community Vulnerability Level from Green?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 26, 2021

Posted On Nov 26 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 29, 2021, 9:33 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:26 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune