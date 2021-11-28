88 cases in two days

By
|
Posted on Nov 29 2021
A total of 88 cases were reported over a two-day span last week, just 10 cases shy of the 98 positive cases—the highest number ever recorded in the CNMI since the pandemic started—that was reported last Nov. 24. The CNMI’s total number of COVID-19 cases now stand at 692. Majority of the newest cases are community transmissions.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 last Thursday, followed by 43 new cases last Friday.

CHCC also reported that, as of Nov. 26, there are 290 active cases and three unvaccinated individuals who are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Since Oct. 28, there have been 401 cases. Of the 401, 173 were identified through contact tracing, 216 through community-based testing, and 12 through travel testing.

In its news releases on Nov. 25 and 26, CHCC said the affected individuals have since been isolated and are being actively monitored.

CHCC reported 45 cases on Nov. 25. Of the 45, 34 were identified and confirmed positive through community-based testing, 10 through contact tracing, and one through travel testing.

By vaccination status, of the 45, 34 were fully vaccinated, six unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated, two ineligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and two individuals were pending confirmation of their vaccination status as of Nov. 25.

For testing efforts, CHCC said last Thursday that 1,079 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Nov. 24 comprising surveillance and travel testing.

CHCC reported 43 cases on Nov. 26. The cases were identified and confirmed positive through surveillance testing on Nov. 25. Of the 43, 24 were identified through community-based testing and 19 through contact tracing.

By vaccination status, of the 43, 33 were fully vaccinated, seven unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated, and two ineligible.

For testing efforts, CHCC said last Friday that 669 tests were conducted on Nov. 25 comprising surveillance and travel testing.

CHCC reiterated in both news releases that unvaccinated individuals remain at the highest risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and “spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.”

As such, vaccines are the best protection against COVID-19, said CHCC, and are readily available at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center vaccination site, Monday to Saturday, 8am to 4pm. Registration can be completed at vaccinatecnmi.com.

CHCC said that its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already reached out to those who were in closest contact with the new cases, and added that “this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

If you have concerns regarding possible exposure to a case, CHCC asks you to call its contact tracers no later than 9pm at 670-285-1942, 670-286-1710, or 670-286-1729.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks you to see your health care provider or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.

