Most popular baby names in US territories

Liam and Valentina topped the list among the most popular baby names in American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, and U. S. Virgin Islands for 2022, according to the Social Security Administration lasy Friday.

The top five boys’ and girls’ names for 2022 in the U.S. territories were—Boys: Liam, Thiago, Noah, Mateo, and Sebastian; Girls: Valentina, Emma, Victoria, Luna, Aurora.

The agency announced last week that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S. Check out Social Security’s website—www.ssa.gov—to see the top national baby names for 2022 and see where your name ranks now and over the past 100 years.

Social Security began compiling the baby names list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. In addition to each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys’ and girls’ names for 2022 and the fastest rising girls’ and boys’ names.

“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one. One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year!” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security. “And just like a name, Social Security is with you through life’s journey. See what else you can do at www.ssa.gov while you’re online.”

