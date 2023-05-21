Most popular baby names in US territories

By
|
Posted on May 22 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Liam and Valentina topped the list among the most popular baby names in American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, and U. S. Virgin Islands for 2022, according to the Social Security Administration lasy Friday.

The top five boys’ and girls’ names for 2022 in the U.S. territories were—Boys: Liam, Thiago, Noah, Mateo, and Sebastian; Girls: Valentina, Emma, Victoria, Luna, Aurora.

The agency announced last week that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S. Check out Social Security’s website—www.ssa.gov—to see the top national baby names for 2022 and see where your name ranks now and over the past 100 years.

Social Security began compiling the baby names list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. In addition to each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys’ and girls’ names for 2022 and the fastest rising girls’ and boys’ names.

“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one. One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year!” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security. “And just like a name, Social Security is with you through life’s journey. See what else you can do at www.ssa.gov while you’re online.”

Visitors will experience a fresh homepage and new design to help them find what they need more easily, with clear paths to the tasks customers need to accomplish. This is part of ongoing efforts to improve how the public can do business with the agency.

While online, users can create my Social Security accounts. my Social Security is a personalized online account that people can use beginning in their working years and continuing into retirement. Nearly 80 million people have signed up at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and benefited from the many secure and convenient self-service options. They can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.

People not yet receiving benefits can use their my Social Security account to get personalized Social Security Statements, which provide their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. (SSA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Olivia and Liam still most popular baby names in 2022

Posted On May 15 2023
, By
0

$12M awarded to combat climate change in US territories  

Posted On May 15 2023
, By
0

$5.5M allotted to boost domestic water supplies for US territories

Posted On May 11 2023
, By
0

US territories will be key for achieving the goals of ‘America the Beautiful’

Posted On May 10 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support creating a new investigative division within the Office of the Attorney General that will focus on public corruption cases?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 22, 2023, 7:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 83%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune