Docomo Pacific provides Mawar restoration updates

A Docomo Pacific crew gives the thumbs up after working hard to restore the company’s services following Typhoon Mawar. (DOCOMO PACIFIC)

Docomo Pacific, the regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, and entertainment, shared the latest Typhoon Mawar restoration updates for the CNMI.

“We appreciate your unwavering patience and understanding during this outage period. It has been a week since Typhoon Mawar struck, and our hardworking technology crews remain committed to fully connecting our islands,” said Docomo Pacific in a statement.

Updated hours of operation:

Docomo Pacific’s retail locations and Customer Care hotlines are all open to serve customers during the following hours of operation:

• Gualo Rai, Saipan: Monday-Friday: 8am-5pm; Saturday: 9am-1 pm
• Customer Care Hotline: Monday-Saturday: 8am-8pm; Sunday: 10am-5pm (670-488-CARE) (2273)
• San Jose, Tinian: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8am-5pm
• Songsong, Rota: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8am-5pm
• Technical Support available 24/7: 670-488-CARE (2273) (option 2)

Mobile services:  

Docomo Pacific is pleased to inform customers that ther entire CNMI Mobile service network is operational.

“The majority of our mobile cell sites did not suffer significant damage due to Typhoon Mawar; with Rota customers receiving the most impact. The primary issue with restoring Rota’s network was island-wide power restoration to all our mobile cell sites and cable landing station. Our Rota mobile cell sites and cable landing station are now on island power,” it said.

Fixed services (home/business internet, landlines, and cable TV):  

• To Saipan and Tinian customers: Docomo Pacific’s entire fixed services network is online.

• To Rota Customers: After Docomo Pacific’s assessments, there was minimal storm damage to their critical fiber network facility. They are sending more restoration crews that should be arriving on Rota on Friday, June 2, to repair damaged droplines. They encourage customers experiencing service issues or reporting any dropped lines to contact our Customer Care hotline or visit their Rota store.

• As of June 1, 2023, customers surrounding Sinapalo and the airport have fixed services (home/business internet, landlines, and cable TV). Restoration continues in the Songsong area.

Temporary disruption of channels: 

On May 22, Docomo Pacific publicly announced they were repositioning their satellite dishes to minimize equipment damage from the impending storm. Unfortunately, their assessments show that a few of their satellite dishes were damaged. Due to this, the following channels are currently unavailable:

• ANC
• Arirang
• BRO
• Cinema One
• CNN International
• CTI
• DWRR
• DZMM
• GMA
• KBS World
• MYX
• NHK Premium
• NHK World
• TFC
• Warner TV
• YTN

“Our technology teams are formulating an action plan to get these services restored. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding during this temporary disruption,” said Docomo Pacific. (PR)

© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




