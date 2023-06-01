Puerto Rico Bento advances to Final Four

Puerto Rico Bento’s Coby Santos completes an and-1 drive against Susan’s Catering’s Ronald Bernardo in the open division of the 2nd Annual Saipan Centennial Lions Basketball League last Wednesday at the Civic Center Basketball Court.(MARK RABAGO)

Puerto Rico Bento used a monster run to close the first half to serve Susan’s Catering a devastating 96-69 loss in the open division of the 2nd Annual Saipan Centennial Lions Basketball League last Wednesday at the Civic Center Basketball Court.

With the win, Puerto Rico Bento advanced to the Final Four and joined early quarterfinalists Martech-Ol’Aces and The Game. Wednesday’s second game pitting second seed New Chang Ming Market against seventh seed JTM Saipan was postponed anew due to rain showers. 

Puerto Rico Bento got the better of Susan’s Catering in the first 10 minutes of play and led 20-15.

Susan’s Catering, however, rallied in the second quarter and tied things up at 25-all following a hard drive by Craig Padayao.

That’s when the game turned as Puerto Rico Bento players suddenly got hot and dropped a 19-2 run to end the first half to open a 17-point lead, 44-27, at the halftime break.

From there, it was just a matter of managing the game and no other player was perfect in doing that than point forward Coby Santos. 

With Santos pulling all the strings, Susan’s Catering had no chance of mounting a comeback and even trailed 70-48 after three quarters of play.

The last 10 minutes of the ballgame became a showcase for the national pool member as Santos capped his 38-point performance by firing 10 more points in fourth as Puerto Rico Bento wound up juxtaposing Susan’s Catering. 

Alvin Fundador backed up Santos with 15 hussle points, while big men Dryll Foronda and Ney Ibe added 10 points apiece. 

Puerto Rico Bento’s Ryan Hipolito goes up for a layup while Susan’s Catering’s Ronald Bernardo looks on in the open division of the 2nd Annual Saipan Centennial Lions Basketball League last Wednesday at the Civic Center Basketball Court. (MARK RABAGO)

Joseph Torres, despite a horrendous clip from 3-point territory, still led Susan’s Catering with 18 points, while Ronald Bernardo and Leo Galarese fired 16 and 15 markers, respectively.

Last Tuesday, Ol’Aces advanced to the Final Four of the masters division following an 88-72 triumph over also-ran Pepoy’s Cafe & Restaurant.

Freddie Pelisaman again led the team from Oleai with 30 points, while Sen. Dennis Mendiola powered his way to 17 points. Gab Camacho was the highpoint man for Pepoy’s with 18 points with Bryan Natividad adding 14 more. 

The game was first played last May 20 before it was canceled due to rain and the league took a break due to Typhoon Mawar.

Another game that was reset due to Mawar finally was played and completed Tuesday with Blue Haus running roughshod over Double A Corp., 102-82.
Alex Lauron shone all game long to lead Blue Haus to the quarters with 22 points, while Double A was paced by the 20 markers of 3-point specialist Rodney Catalla.

WEDNESDAY
Puerto Rico Bento 96 – Santos 38, Fundador 15, Antonio 13, Foronda 10, Ibe 10, Hipolito 4, Galang 4, Estimado 3.
Susan’s Catering 69 – Torres 18, Bernardo 16, Galarse 15, Duenas 10, Padayao 4, Agustin 4, Capalad 2.
Scoring by quarters: 20-15, 44-27, 70-48, 96-69.

TUESDAY 
First Game
Ol’Aces 88 – F. Pelisamen 30, Mendiola 17, Libuw 11, B. Pelisamen 10, George 8, Rangamar 3, Tudela 3, B. Joab 2, D. Joab 2. Romeo 2. 
Pepoy’s Cafe & Restaurant 72 – Camacho 18, Natividad 14, Villacrusis 10, Tabora 9, Martin 8, Albert 5, Galulu 4, Mina 2.
Scoring by quarters: 31-23, 50-32, 66-53, 88-72.

Second Game
Blue Haus 102 – Lauron 22, Diaz 16, Peredo 14, Barrios 13, Berline 12, Garcia 7, Culala 6, De Dios 6, Talania 4, Esdrelon 2.
Double A Corp. 82 – Catalla 20, Rivera 14, Palero 14, Tenorio 14, Tolentino 11, Cabaluna 4, Lontoc 4, Basa 1.
Scoring by quarters: 31-13, 48-26, 71-44, 102-82.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

