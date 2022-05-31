DOL to conduct apprenticeship workshop

The CNMI Department of Labor will be hosting a workshop on “Constructing Apprenticeship Programs” primarily for the construction and trades industry.

The goal of the workshop is to provide information on how a registered apprenticeship program works, the benefits to employers and employees, incentives to employers, and free technical assistance. The workshop features the Apprenticeship State Expansion Program, which is an opportunity for employers to invest in their current employees with minimal to no cost to their business. 

A registered apprenticeship program allows employees to obtain a nationally recognized credential from the U.S. Department of Labor after the completion of the program. The CNMI Apprenticeship State Expansion Program, under the Workforce Investment Agency Division of the CNMI Department of Labor, will assist employers and employees with technical assistance and the successful completion of their RAP credential.

“The apprenticeship program will help employers reach their workforce goals,” said Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente. “Employers looking to participate in a registered apprenticeship program through the CNMI ASE Program will be able to develop and increase their employee’s skills and knowledge at the completion of their program. This will also help employers to start working on their labor workforce needs as they prepare to fill the gaps left behind by the federally mandated reduction of CW1 workers.” 

The CNMI ASE Program is looking to expand apprenticeship programs throughout the CNMI. Although, this workshop is intended for the construction and trades industry only, there will be workshop opportunities in the future for other types of industries. 

The workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Pacific Islands Club, Napu Room from 8am until 12pm. Participants for the workshop may also be able to join virtually.  For more information, call the CNMI Apprenticeship Program at (670) 664-1712/664-3196 or email apprenticeship@dol.gov.mp. (DOL)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
