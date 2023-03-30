Sexual Assault Awareness Month to kick off with proclamation signing on Monday

Posted on Mar 31 2023
The Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence is inviting the community to take part in the proclamation signing ceremony on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10am to declare April 2023 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The ceremony will be held at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in Garapan.

The ceremony will also be live streamed via NMCADSV’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EndViolenceNMI.

The CNMI has been recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month with annual campaigns that aim to raise public awareness on the issue and empower community members to engage in prevention throughout the year.

“We have hosted this significant event for the last 15 years,” said NMCADSV associate director Kiki I. Benjamin. “This ceremony is an important part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month because it highlights the prevalence of sexual assault and it give victims and survivors a platform to share their story. We hope our community will listen and support all survivors.”

She also invites community members to take part in the SAAM events and activities scheduled throughout April, including the S.A.F.E. (Safe, Aware, Free, Empower) Jamboree on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 11am to 4pm at the Capitol Hill Softball Field; and the Wave, Walk & Roll Against Sexual Violence on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Kagman Community Center. Registration starts at 4:30pm, with the waving and walk and roll following shortly. SAAM T-shirts will be given out to participants while supplies last. (PR)

