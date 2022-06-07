Drift Bottle Cafe opens

Share











Opening Drift Bottle Cafe in Garapan early this year was a dream come true for Tony.

“This is my longtime passion and interest to serve good food with quality ingredients and affordable prices,” he said.

Located across Imperial Pacific Resort, Drift Bottle Cafe serves different varieties of desserts, a mix of cultural dishes, hot and cold beverages, and donuts.

As for the name of the cafe, Tony said as a child he was fond of stories about putting letters in a bottle and then throwing them into the sea. He romanticized that one day it’ll reach someone in a beach somewhere at the other end of the world.

“If you’re lucky your wish may come true. It’s a story of hope and of love.”

The name of the cafe also ties in with Tony’s future plans of sending his off-island customers little mementos of their trip to Saipan. “[My] plan is to take photos and develop them then send them to our customers. …Send to our tourists from China, Japan, and Korea. …It’s a better keepsake than photos on your phone. I want to use something classic and old-style for my customers to cherish.”

Among the desserts and pastries the cafe offers, the bestsellers so far are their donuts, which are packed with flavor and not overly sweet. They’ve also become famous for their boba tea and handcrafted simple drinks made from only the freshest high-quality ingredients.

As a promotion, Drift Bottle Cafe is giving away free donuts or rolls to all their dine-in customers.

Drift Bottle Cafe, which has a capacity of up to 60 people, is open from 11am to 9pm daily except for Monday when they open from 5pm to 9pm.

For more information, call Drift Bottle Cafe at (670) 287-2377 or (670) 287-8068.