DRT’s plan to purchase pricey cars questioned

Posted on Feb 28 2023
Vincent Seman Aldan and Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero

Rep. Vincent Seman Aldan (Ind-Saipan) on Friday questioned the Division of Revenue and Taxation’s request to the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to provide funding to purchase two vehicles for DRT’s gaming surveillance operation.

During the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation meeting in the House of Representatives chamber, Aldan asked why DRT would need a $46,000 Toyota 4Runner V6 engine and a $42,000 Toyota Tacoma V6 engine to conduct such an operation.

Aldan said he totally agrees that DRT needs vehicles for its enforcement operation, but he is pretty sure there is no poker arcade up on Mt. Tapochau that would justify a four-wheel drive V6 vehicle to the tune of $46,000.

He said that, according to DRT, they need the vehicles to help conduct field operation such as overt and covert gaming surveillance. He said DRT stated these vehicles will be used for their daily tasks for gaming enforcement.

SNILD chair Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan) said that’s a great question and that he would ask DRT about it.

Sablan said DRT is requesting SNILD for assistance with vehicle funding so they can assist them with their enforcement.

Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) said she is just curious to know if the indirect cost monies that are set aside from federal grants that are being held by the Department of Finance may be used to buy such needs as vehicle and fuel funding for the enforcement boats.

DeLeon Guerrero believes that is something that DOF could look into as she understands that indirect cost monies set aside from federal grants are in the millions of dollars.

She said it would be interesting to know if some of these needs of the Finance Department can be subsidized by the indirect cost allocation.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
