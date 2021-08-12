E-Land Group, CLI create handmaid drink coasters

E-Land Group staff members and participants of the Center for Living Independently in the CNMI share a group photo after the two organizations came together yesterday for an arts & crafts activity at CLI-CNMI’s main location on Capital Hill, making drink coasters using upcycled sea glass. Next activity for E-Land and CLI-CNMI will be a “cooking adventure.” (JOSHUA SANTOS)

The Center for Living Independently in the CNMI and real estate company E-Land Group— which currently manages the Coral Ocean Golf Resort, the Pacific Islands Club Saipan, and Kensington Hotel Saipan—came together for an arts and crafts activity yesterday at CLI-CNMI’s main location on Capital Hill, making drink coasters using upcycled sea glass.

Lindsay Ahn, corporate social responsibility manager for E-Land Group, said they took part in the event because E-Land Group wanted to engage with the community in a way that was “not volunteering, but more like hanging out and having a joint activity with the center.”

Yesterday’s activity was the first in a series of four events hosted by E-Land Group for the benefit of individuals with disabilities. E-Land’s past community outreach efforts consisted of infrastructure improvement projects, beach cleanups, and donations.

Ahn also envisions a future where E-Land would help CLI-CNMI’s participants sell their arts and crafts to tourists, with earnings going directly back to CLI-CNMI. “[As the quality] improves, then they can make all their own souvenirs so that [E-Land] can sell them to tourists, and the revenue goes back to the center. …It’s a long-term goal, and [it would] help them toward living independently,” said Ahn.

For CLI-CNMI executive director Susan Satur, she said it has been a pleasure working closely with Ahn to put together the events. “Lindsay at E-Land has been delightful, and they are really trying to help our community, especially our disabilities community, and we’re very appreciative of that,” said Satur.

Next up for E-Land and CLI-CNMI will be a “cooking adventure,” an “adventure in the gardens,” and a fourth activity that is to be decided.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
