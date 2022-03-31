Eagle Construction wins 3rd straight masters game

Share











After four straight defeats, Eagle Construction has now made it three straight victories after beating DECM, 78-64, in the masters division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Wednesday night at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.

Both teams were locked it a dogfight in the first half with Eagle Construction only managing a 1-point lead in the first quarter, 18-17, before growing it to 4 points, 39-35, at the half as forward Raymond Santos erupted for 10 points.

Santos, who missed Eagle Construction’s last few games, continued his stellar play in the third, pumping in 7 more points to help the Boy Garcia-coached squad to a 54-48 spread heading into the final 10 minutes of the contest.

In the payoff period, Eagle Construction and DECM sprang backcourt pressure defenses on each other with the former getting the better of the exchange as they blew the game wide open en route to the 14-point win. Santos paced Eagle Construction with 27 points, while Teng Alegre and Butch Sublemente added 10 markers apiece in the win. Both teams are now tied in the standings at 3-4.

On Tuesday, The Game and Vizion Insurance waylaid separate opponents with the former improving to 5-1 with an 85-47 demolition of RNV Construction. Do-it-all forward Richard McWilliams returned from injury to score a game-high 26 points for The Game.

Vizion Insurance upped its record to 4-3 following an 82-63 rout of Royal Pacific. Rodel Pastrana scored 29 points in the win. The loss was the fourth in six outings for Royal Pacific.

Last Sunday, JTM edged Marianas Dental Center, 61-57, to improve to 5-3, while dropping MDC to 2-6. In the other open division game, IT&E edged Lakay/Islander, 62-60. IT&E now sports a 2-4 win-loss record, while their victims fell to 4-5.

WEDNESDAY

Eagle Construction 76 – Santos 27, Alegre 10, Sublemente 10, Ocampo 8, Umali 7, Pineda 6, Singca 4, Garcia 2, J. Itaas 2.

DECM 64 – Tabora 30, Galulu 10, Salazar 8, Calungsad 5, Rivera 4, Joson 4, Pangelinan 3.

Scoring by quarters: 18-17, 39-35, 54-48, 78-64.

TUESDAY

First Game

The Game 85 – McWilliams 26, Mintac 16, Sagum 15, Deleon Guerrero 13, Dayao 7, Shamburger 4, Hernandez 2, Arellano 2.

RNV Construction 47 – Villanil 12, Ocampo 10, Villacrusis 7, Zapanta 4, Onit 4, Vargas 4, Alcoseba 4, Taraya 2.

Scoring by quarters: 19-17, 36-26, 61-36, 85-47.

Second Game

Vizion Insurance 82 – Pastrana 29, Baul 14, Bungabong 6, Regaton 4, Capuyon 2, Ramos 2, Santos 1.

Royal Pacific 63 – Base 16, Capon 14, A. Tabora 7, Concepcion 7, J. Tabora 6, Lazatin 6, Fundador 6, Batulan 3.

Scoring by quarters: 27-22, 43-42, 61-50, 82-62.