Torres denies committing any felony or corruption

House transmits impeachment records to Senate
By
|
Posted on Apr 01 2022
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres denies that he committed any felonious act, or that he engaged in any conduct amounting to corruption, neglect of duty, or contempt.

In his answer Friday to the Articles of Impeachment, Torres, through his lawyer, Anthony H. Aguon, also denies violating his constitutional oath to faithfully discharges his duties as governor, to defend the CNMI Constitution and laws, or his constitutional responsibility to faithfully execute the laws of the CNMI.

As this developed, Saipan Tribune learned yesterday that the House of Representatives has transmitted to the Senate the House impeachment records. The Senate is currently reviewing the records.

Torres

Per Senate Impeachment Rules, once the records are certified by the Senate’s clerk to be accurate and whole, the Senate then can move forward with providing these records to Torres and set hearing dates.

In his answer to the AOI, Torres admits he has received some reimbursements from the CNMI government for expenditures made in connection with official business.

He admits that the CNMI government paid for certain utility services, activities and items needed for the conduct of official business.

Torres also admits he made certain trips to the Northern Islands, and other destinations, for official business, or as related to his duties as governor.

In Torres’ affirmative defenses, Aguon said the AOI are constitutionally deficient and fail to comply with the applicable House of Representatives Rules, the Government Ethics Act, and the NMI Constitution Article 2 Section 15.

Aguon said AOI are unconstitutional because they request relief that exceeds what is provided by the CNMI Constitution.

He said AOI are unconstitutional because they violate due process, ambiguous, vague and overbroad, and irreparably defective.

Last Jan. 12, the Democratic Party-controlled House adopted the AOI against Torres, making him the second governor in CNMI history to be impeached.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
