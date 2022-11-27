EARTHQUAKE BRIEFS – November 28, 2022
4.9-magnitude quake northeast of Saipan
At 11:10pm on Nov. 26 2022, a report of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred 258 kilometers northeast of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, please contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)
5.6-magnitude quake in Pagan region
At 4:05pm on Nov. 26 2022, a report of a 5.6-magnitude earthquake occurred 18.711°N 146.963°E in the Pagan region, Northern Marianas Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, please contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 670-237-8000. (PR)