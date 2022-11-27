NMI U15 teams learned a lot in Guam

By
|
Posted on Nov 28 2022

Tag:
Share

The NMI boys and girls U15 teams to the FIBA U15 Oceania Championship Guam 2022 pose for a group shot after attending a Thanksgiving Day lunch hosted by Barrigada Mayor June Blas. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The NMI’s boys and girls team won a grand total of one game in the FIBA U15 Oceania Championship Guam 2022 that concluded last Saturday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

But at this point, just competing in the regional competition is already a win for the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation. 

“The biggest lesson our kids learned at the FIBA U15 Oceania Championship was that they saw what other countries had to offer in terms of competition. The competition they saw was like no other here. They are now aware and now know what and how to prepare for the next level of competition. It was definitely an eye opener for them. A great experience despite the outcome,” said NMI boys U15 national team manager Mike Mercado. 

The NMI U15 boys dropped both their pool play games against the Federated States of Micronesia and Papua New Guinea. The team also lost their two classification games against the same teams (77-68 against FSM and 69-68 against PNG) to finish seventh in the seven-team field. Australia, New Zealand, and Guam finished 1-2-3 in the boys competition. 

Mercado said if the CNMI really wants basketball to grow further, then the government should allocate appropriate resources for the sport. 

“We have the right coaches and players on island. We just need a dedicated facility. To conclude, we brought our kids down for experience and that is what they got. They made friends with all the nations and the bond they created as a team is irreplaceable. 

NMI U15 girls U15 national team head coach Marlene Lumabi couldn’t agree more on Mercado’s assessment. 

“The whole U15 championship tournament is a great experience for our U15 girls. They played a total of three teams that were all at a different level which was perfect for the girls. As a coach, I’ve picked up a couple coaching styles from our neighboring region, ranging from warm ups, offensive plays and defensive plays.”

Lumabi said the U15 girls hit pay dirt in pool play when they came back from a double-digit deficit to beat Papua New Guinea, 90-73, to finish 1-1. 

The team, however, dropped its last two games against Samoa (135-26) and the same PNG team in the classification game (67-66) to finish sixth place in the six-team tournament topped by Australia. New Zealand won the silver and Samoa beat Guam for the bronze.

“For a program that recently started, we have many adjustments we will need to do. For sure, we will need to level up our workouts and practices. However, we also had a tremendous improvement with the timeframe we had,” said Lumabi.

Despite the boys and girls both finishing in last place, Mercado believes that both teams didn’t leave Guam empty handed.
“As the great Nelson Mandela once said, ‘I either win or I learn!’”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

MRA
0

CNMI, Guam renew rivalry in Turkey Cross

Posted On Nov 22 2022
, By
0

Saipan Awaodori Team to perform in Guam

Posted On Nov 18 2022
, By
NMIBF
0

NMI U15 hoops team off to Guam

Posted On Nov 17 2022
, By
0

Jack in the Box franchises in Guam, Hawaii now owned by Seattle group

Posted On Nov 16 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 28, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:26 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune