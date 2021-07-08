NOAA: Neutral weather throughout 2021

By
|
Posted on Jul 09 2021
Share

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts near-normal tropical cyclone activity for the remainder of 2021 for the CNMI and all U.S affiliated Pacific Islands.

According to a NOAA news statement yesterday, as of this time, NOAA, which heads the National Weather Service, is anticipating a continuation of El Niño Southern Oscillation neutral conditions through the end of 2021.

Because of this, tropical cyclone activity is expected to remain at near-normal, meaning the CNMI should expect little to no major typhoons for the remaining months of 2021.

Based on this prediction, the CNMI could possibly see maybe two or three tropical storms or one or two typhoons.

However, this prediction could still change because the western North Pacific Ocean climate, and the factors that impact tropical cyclone formation, typically change over a period of months.

“While we don’t anticipate a significant change this year, we will provide an update in August to incorporate the latest information into the outlook,” NOAA said.

Based on patterns, NOAA says tropical cyclone activity peaks in September to November for many regional locations, including the CNMI. But, because tropical cyclones can and do occur throughout the year, there is no clearly-defined “typhoon season.”

Because of this, NOAA strongly urges residents and mariners to maintain preparedness for tropical cyclones, just in case, as tropical cyclone activity tends to fluctuate.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

$1 fee eyed to discourage use of single-use plastic bags

Posted On Jul 08 2021

NANBO incentivizes homeowners to Go Solar in its new sustainability campaign

Posted On Jul 08 2021

Researchers to conduct manta ray tagging this month 

Posted On Jul 08 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 9, 2021

Posted On Jul 09 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 8, 2021

Posted On Jul 08 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 7, 2021

Posted On Jul 07 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 9, 2021, 9:55 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:53 AM
sunset: 6:52 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune