NOAA: Neutral weather throughout 2021

Share











The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts near-normal tropical cyclone activity for the remainder of 2021 for the CNMI and all U.S affiliated Pacific Islands.

According to a NOAA news statement yesterday, as of this time, NOAA, which heads the National Weather Service, is anticipating a continuation of El Niño Southern Oscillation neutral conditions through the end of 2021.

Because of this, tropical cyclone activity is expected to remain at near-normal, meaning the CNMI should expect little to no major typhoons for the remaining months of 2021.

Based on this prediction, the CNMI could possibly see maybe two or three tropical storms or one or two typhoons.

However, this prediction could still change because the western North Pacific Ocean climate, and the factors that impact tropical cyclone formation, typically change over a period of months.

“While we don’t anticipate a significant change this year, we will provide an update in August to incorporate the latest information into the outlook,” NOAA said.

Based on patterns, NOAA says tropical cyclone activity peaks in September to November for many regional locations, including the CNMI. But, because tropical cyclones can and do occur throughout the year, there is no clearly-defined “typhoon season.”

Because of this, NOAA strongly urges residents and mariners to maintain preparedness for tropical cyclones, just in case, as tropical cyclone activity tends to fluctuate.