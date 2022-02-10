Eight ways to enjoy Feb. 14 on your own

Share











Valentine’s Day is not just for couples but for everyone you love—including yourself. Also, it is not the only thing being celebrated on Feb. 14. There’s a growing movement of people celebrating the International Quirkyalone Day which is about all kinds of love, like self-love.

On your own this year? Here are a few ways to enjoy Feb. 14:

1. Throw a party. What cooler way to celebrate being happily single on Valentine’s Day than gathering all your single friends and throwing a party! Get together and celebrate your awesome, beautiful, talented selves. Rent one of those B&Bs, lounge by the pool, host a game night, jam like a rock star, rent a tent by Micro Beach, sing your hearts out at a karaoke bar, or munch on some popcorns while having an at-home movie marathon. Cheers to friendship!

2. Earn cash. Aside from the fact that Feb. 14 falls on a Monday this year (a work day for most people), you may be able to earn extra cash by babysitting for couples who are looking to spend time away from their children to go on a date. You could also take advantage of what talent you may have. Know how to play the ukulele? Offer services to play some love songs for a private date. Know how to paint? Organize a special “love-themed” paint class on Valentine’s Day.

3. Pamper yourself. You’ve been working hard, giving all your energy to others year-round, so why not dedicate Valentine’s Day to giving back to yourself and loving yourself more? Been longing to get a haircut, have a mani-pedi, or a makeover? Do it. Book a spa, schedule a massage, and have the ultimate rest day. Unplug and have a social media detox. Catch up on sleep. Be good at loving yourself.

4. Volunteer. You have a lot of love to give so share them by spending time with, or doing things for others. Spread love by volunteering! Reach out to the Man’Amko Center, at the American Memorial Park, or at Saipan Cares for Animals, and see if there is anything you can help them with. There are many charity groups and non-profit organizations on island that will surely welcome all the care and love you can offer. You’ll never know how far and impactful your love can do to those who need it the most.

5. Learn something new. Have you been wanting to learn how to cook a fancy dish, or how to bake a cake? Watch some recipe and “how to” videos on YouTube, make sure to get all that you need (ingredients and tools), and start cooking for one—or for your friends and family! Your newfound talent might even lead to something bigger, like a side hustle and make life even grander for you in the years to come.’

6. Declutter. Just as one does not really need a partner to celebrate Valentine’s Day, why not check your house for anything that you no longer, or do not really need? Take a look at your closet and see if you have clothes, shoes, or accessories that no longer make you happy, and donate or sell them. Check your cupboards and fridge, see if there are things that are already way expired and throw them away! Out with the old and the excess to make room for an even better life ahead.

7. Explore the island. If you haven’t done it yet, why not play “tourist” on Valentine’s Day? Check out all the “destinations” on island, and discover—or rediscover—how beautiful it truly is. You can even get your other single friends to join you (or your family!), come up with a scavenger hunt—to ensure you will all have fun on your island adventure. Valentine’s Day is a great day to fall in love with the Marianas.

8. Write love letters. Make hearts happier through love letters. Let your family and friends know how much they mean to you by writing to them. Write about your favorite memories with them, remind them about something they said that made you feel loved, thank them for all that they do for you, and share some things you would love to do—or dream destinations you would love to visit—with them. Don’t forget to write a love letter to yourself too. Write about all the great things you do, and all the sweet traits that make yourself you.

Being single does not mean you can’t have fun on Valentine’s Day. You may actually have way too much fun. So relax, enjoy, and celebrate yourself!