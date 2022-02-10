Fire engulfs vehicle in Sadog Tasi

Posted on Feb 11 2022

A fire engulfed a vehicle in Sadog Tasi in the early hours of Feb. 7, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

A fire engulfed a vehicle in Sadog Tasi in the early hours of Feb. 7, and the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services continues to investigate what the cause could’ve been.

DFEMS spokesperson Rob Mojica said that responding DFEMS units confirmed Monday at around 1:46am that a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames at the Prince Hotel in Sadog Tasi.

Aside from a vehicle, a room on the second floor of the hotel that was adjacent to the vehicle was also found fully engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported but DFEMS Division of Fire Prevention and Arson Investigation, DFPAI, continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

According to an official DFEMS report, a man called 911 at approximately 1:33am last Feb. 7 reporting a car on fire at Prince Hotel in Sadog Tasi.

At 1:34am, Engine 2, Engine 4, and Rescue 1 responded, with Engine 2 arriving on scene first at around 1:46am. Engine 2 confirmed that the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames. At around 1:56pm, Engine 2 reported the fire under control.

Tony T. Santos, lead DFPAI firefighter in this case, stated that the four-door sedan had sustained major damage from the fire. “I observed a four-door sedan that sustained major heat and smoke damage. Area of origin was located on the northwest side of the vehicle,” he said.

Santos said that, following several interviews with individuals on scene, it was learned that there was a fire in one room on the second floor of the hotel adjacent to the vehicle.

The area of origin for the structure fire was on the western side of the building on the second floor.

As of 6pm press time, DFPAI continues to investigate the cause of the fire and how the two fires are tied together.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

