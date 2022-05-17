LITERARY NOOK

Election Times Reaction Rhymes

By
|
Posted on May 18 2022

Tag: , , ,
Share

A five-line poem by American poet Emily Dickinson caught my eyes as I was taking a break from reading and writing about local politics. Politics were on my mind and her poem inspired me. I lengthened my poem into sonnet form and appropriated some of her words and her use of capitalization. Dickinson’s complete poem and my others follow here:

There are Two Mays
(She used her first line as title)

There are two Mays
And then a Must
And after that a Shall.
How infinite the compromise
That indicates I will!
—Emily Dickinson (1830 -1886)

There are Two Women
There are two Women and then there are four Men
After that a Question: If Compromise what then
Vote by a Suggestion or by an Impression
One of the two women is my former Student
Of the men some I’ve talked to every Now and Then
My bias toward the Women hurts my being Prudent
All six candidates are elected now, four are Men
The two Women are running for top post! reasons to Boast
Emily Dickinson talks about Compromise
Voting day nears we can’t wait for Infinity
Let’s listen to their speeches, who’s most Sage, most Wise
Then pray to St. Jude* and the Holy Trinity
I’d like to digress from this nonpartisan Spin
Learn what you can, VOTE. May the best two people Win.

*St. Jude Thaddeus the apostle is the patron saint of Lost Causes. For transparency sake, Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider is also my former student. I respect his helping the people of Tinian.

Political Rallies Held by Poetic Candidates
(In Batbon’s Brane*, a parallel universe reached through neural fibers in my corpus callosum, a universe with parity par excellence)

Calling all preachers, teachers, mothers, and brothers
Cousins, aunties, uncles, kumpaires, kunados, and others
Calling younger and older sisters and their beloved misters
We welcome nonpartisan voters and voting resistors
Calling all grandpas, grandmas, and other man’amko
Please check your ballots carefully when voting you go
Todudu katpenteru, lancheru, yan bulala peskadot
Please make the Commonwealth better with your vote
Yan lokkue first-time voters we are glad that you did
Vote with your conscience there’s no need to keep it hid
Those Pro and Con impeachment we welcome both sides
It was so farcical we’re laughing to keep from crying insides
We humbly ask you to make your most honest vote
We will now humbly end our voting plea on that note.

*A “brane” is part of a cosmological theory that in a multiverse or mega-universe, many universes may reside right next to each other like slices of bread in a loaf of bread. The “brane” I found is less than the blink of my eye away and contains humor.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

Joey 'Pepe Batbon' Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Related Posts

Gregorio
0

CNMI is getting $1.56M from US Labor for training and career services in CNMI

Posted On May 17 2022
, By
0

Ex-AG investigator: Manibusan targeted Gov. Torres  

Posted On May 16 2022
, By
0

‘Torres’ travel served public benefit; resulted in millions for NMI’

Posted On May 16 2022
, By
Mini
0

CNMI tied with Fiji for most athletes

Posted On May 13 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, how would you rate your level of interest in the ongoing impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres in the Senate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 18, 2022

Posted On May 18 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 17, 2022

Posted On May 17 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 18, 2022, 6:05 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune