Election Times Reaction Rhymes

Share











A five-line poem by American poet Emily Dickinson caught my eyes as I was taking a break from reading and writing about local politics. Politics were on my mind and her poem inspired me. I lengthened my poem into sonnet form and appropriated some of her words and her use of capitalization. Dickinson’s complete poem and my others follow here:

There are Two Mays

(She used her first line as title)

There are two Mays

And then a Must

And after that a Shall.

How infinite the compromise

That indicates I will!

—Emily Dickinson (1830 -1886)

There are Two Women

There are two Women and then there are four Men

After that a Question: If Compromise what then

Vote by a Suggestion or by an Impression

One of the two women is my former Student

Of the men some I’ve talked to every Now and Then

My bias toward the Women hurts my being Prudent

All six candidates are elected now, four are Men

The two Women are running for top post! reasons to Boast

Emily Dickinson talks about Compromise

Voting day nears we can’t wait for Infinity

Let’s listen to their speeches, who’s most Sage, most Wise

Then pray to St. Jude* and the Holy Trinity

I’d like to digress from this nonpartisan Spin

Learn what you can, VOTE. May the best two people Win.

*St. Jude Thaddeus the apostle is the patron saint of Lost Causes. For transparency sake, Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider is also my former student. I respect his helping the people of Tinian.

Political Rallies Held by Poetic Candidates

(In Batbon’s Brane*, a parallel universe reached through neural fibers in my corpus callosum, a universe with parity par excellence)

Calling all preachers, teachers, mothers, and brothers

Cousins, aunties, uncles, kumpaires, kunados, and others

Calling younger and older sisters and their beloved misters

We welcome nonpartisan voters and voting resistors

Calling all grandpas, grandmas, and other man’amko

Please check your ballots carefully when voting you go

Todudu katpenteru, lancheru, yan bulala peskadot

Please make the Commonwealth better with your vote

Yan lokkue first-time voters we are glad that you did

Vote with your conscience there’s no need to keep it hid

Those Pro and Con impeachment we welcome both sides

It was so farcical we’re laughing to keep from crying insides

We humbly ask you to make your most honest vote

We will now humbly end our voting plea on that note.

*A “brane” is part of a cosmological theory that in a multiverse or mega-universe, many universes may reside right next to each other like slices of bread in a loaf of bread. The “brane” I found is less than the blink of my eye away and contains humor.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.