Once-in-a-lifetime chance for Luta and Tinian

By
|
Posted on May 18 2022
The upcoming election is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for Luta and Tinian. While the election results on Saipan will surely play a big part in the overall political arena, it will be the vote on Luta and Tinian that will make the definitive statement about who will control the Senate. There is a good chance the Democrats will have control of the House and Executive Branch, but if the Senate remains under Republicans, we will surely see a Senate dead set on stopping everything the Democrats try to do, which is why it’s so important that Luta and Tinian voters do their part to help change and fix our government.

As clearly seen from the Senate’s kangaroo trial, it is vitally critical that the Democrats be given a real chance to have full control of our government. The biggest part of the change that is needed in the CNMI depends on the Senate and Luta and Tinian voters, as it will be the people of Luta and Tinian who will determine who controls the Senate. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Luta and Tinian to change our political arena and to change their chances for a better quality of life.

Everyone in the CNMI who has been paying attention to Luta and Tinian can attest to the fact that the economy and quality of life on Luta and Tinian have only continued to decline for the past 20 years or more. The same senators have been representing these islands for over 20 years and it should be clear now the senators on Luta and Tinian are part of the problem.

It’s just horrific to see Luta and Tinian become virtual ghost towns when they had so much promise for tourism. What happened to Luta and Tinian before the pandemic is why I beg to ask the voters on Luta and Tinian what have your senators done for you and your economy. The CNMI needs Luta and Tinian to be part of the solution, not the problem.

I wish someone could do an investigative report on Luta’s and Tinian’s voting as there have been all kinds of horror stories about the voting on these two islands. Maybe some of our elected officials can even request the FBI to monitor this election. It’s obvious we can’t trust the present administration when it comes to political matters.

I truly hope this helps the voters on Luta and Tinian because the entire CNMI is depending on your vote.

Ambrose M. Bennett
Kagman III, Saipan

